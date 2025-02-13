Justice and Peace Promoters meet in Rome for week of formation

Focusing on the theme “JPIC Mission: Pilgrims of Hope for systemic transformation for the common good of all creation,” lay people and religious from around the world receive the necessary tools to enhance their JPIC apostolates and inspire members of their congregations to engage.

By Sebastian Samson Ferrari & Christopher Wells

One of the main objectives of the annual JPIC Formation Workshop is “to animate and introduce the new promoters of various religious congregations, as well as those who are already working as promoters into JPIC mission,” says Fr. Roy Thomas of the Divine Word Missionaries, co-Executive Secretary of the Justice, Peace, and Integrity of Creation (JPIC) Commission of the International Union of Superiors General (UISG) and of the Union of Superiors General (USG).

This year’s Workshop is taking place from 10-14 February in Rome, with the theme, “Pilgrims of hope for systemic transformation for the common good of all creation.”

During the four-day event, about 100 laypeople and religious from various nations, both in person and virtually, will deepen their understanding of issues related to their service and address the methodology of seeing-judging-acting, as well as networking with other civil society and advocacy entities.

“There are many other NGOs, many other civil organizations who are working on these same issues that we are also addressing,” Fr. Thomas told Vatican News. “So it's time for us to really open our hearts and hands, to hold hands with one another, and to march towards… so that the time is of networking and advocacy and collaboration. And that’s what we need today.”

Annual JPIC Formation Workshop

Consolidating networks across the globe

Sister Gretta Fernandes from India, Mission Secretary of the Missionary Sister Servants of the Holy Spirit, told Vatican News she felt hopeful in spite of current difficulties. “I think one thing we should not give up in life is hope, and I'm hopeful that coming together, working together, there will be new ways to address these issues.”

She also highlighted the importance of unity: “I think unity is very important at this moment, not only for Catholic Church but for all organisations, for all people of the world to stand together and not to be afraid or not to lose heart [because] of some of the things that are happening at this moment, especially towards the migrants, refugees and asylum seekers and people who are who need others because we are all part of one humanity.”

Sr. Fernandes acknowledges the difficulties many people—and especially those on the peripheries—are facing today. “For us,” she said, “we are invited again to rekindle hope… it is very important for us as JPIC promoters to focus on our ministry and not get distracted with some of the current negative events and to be with the people who are forced to be on the margins and to bring hope for them.”

Finding alternatives for migrants and refugees

Regarding the work with migrants and refugees by JPIC organizations, Sr. Fernandes said, “Many of our members of different congregations, especially those who are working at the borders and war zone areas, are directly affected, especially with the changes in some of the policies of the US government.”

So, she continued, “we need to find alternatives. We need to find other ways to support each other, especially for the people who are caught at the borders of different countries or in different places.”

She said she is also hopeful that discussions among those working with refugees in critical situations will be forthcoming.