Italian bishops renew opposition to assisted-suicide law

The Italian Bishops’ Conference (CEI) has condemned the recently approved law by the Regional Council of Tuscany on medically-assisted suicide, saying it contradicts the value of human life.

In their February 19 statement, which came a few days after the legislation passed, the bishops raise concern that this approval prioritizes assisted death over palliative care and moral responsibility.

“We express concern for recent regional initiatives on the subject of end-of-life, said the bishops in a statement. “The first task of the civil community and the health system is to assist and care, not to hasten death."

The law was passed after years of debate and allows terminally-ill patients with unbearable suffering to seek medically-assisted suicide under strict conditions. The law therefore requires a medical and ethics commission to consider an end-of-life request for no more than 30 days.

Value of human life

Life is sacred and should be protected, even in the face of pain and terminal illness, say the bishops, calling for a just society need to encourage value for life not in facilitating death but in providing unwavering support, comfort, and dignity to those facing their most difficult moments.

The Italian bishops recalled a message from the bishops of the Emilia-Romagna region last year. “Procuring death, directly or through medically assisted suicide, radically contrasts with the value of the person, with the purposes of the State and with the medical profession itself.”

The bishops lamented the fact that the law on palliative care has not yet been fully implemented and reminded the Regional Council of Tuscany that rights “must be guaranteed to everyone, in an effective and uniform way in each Region, because they represent a concrete way to alleviate suffering and to ensure dignity until the end, as well as a high expression of love for others.”

Opposing polarization

According to the bishops, the issue of assisted-suicide should provide parliamentarians a chance to promote unity, understanding, and constructive dialogue by seeking a common ground.

“We invite you not to make this issue a question of 'sides', but an opportunity for a profound reflection on the foundations of your own conception of progress and the dignity of the human person,” say the Italian bishops, calling for "a broad parliamentary debate that represents the country and the real needs of its citizens, free from partisan logic and possible exploitation.”

“There can be no polarization or games of descent on life. Dignity does not end with illness or when efficiency fails. It is not a question of obstinacy, but of not losing humanity.”