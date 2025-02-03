India: Mumbai hosts ‘High Five with Jesus’ event for Jubilee

Young people attend the first of the 'High Five' Jubilee events in Bombay

A series of "High-Five" events held in the Indian Archdiocese of Bombay are creatively engaging young people in the Jubilee Year through faith-based activities, such as music, sports, art, outreach, and digital evangelization.

By Sr. Florina Joseph, SCN - Mumbai

The Diocesan Youth Centre (DYC) of the Archdiocese of Bombay has kick-started the Jubilee Year with a dynamic series of programmes titled the "High-Five" events.

This tapestry of events has been creatively designed to nourish the faith journey of young people through diverse youth-friendly activities at the diocesan, deanery, and parish levels.

Speaking to Vatican News, Deacon Ivan Fernandez, Director of the Diocesan Youth Centre, said "the concept of 'High-Five' resonates well with young people, symbolizing enthusiasm and celebration."

Referring to the Jubilee Year, he added, "So this time, it's a high-five with Jesus."

Prayer-athon

Pope Francis' encouragement for sportsmanship to act as a means to foster unity, love, and fellowship has inspired Deacon Fernandez, Sister Althiya Raj (Lady Coordinator), and their team to curate an event titled ‘Prayerathon’ for those inclined toward athletics.

"Think of it as a journey of faith on foot or wheels," Deacon Fernandez explained. "It could be a marathon, a walkathon, or a cyclothon. The theme, drawn from the Book of Isaiah ‘You shall run and not be weary' highlights perseverance and faith."

According to the DYC director, participants from various parishes will embark on a pilgrimage through walking, cycling, or running to a designated location within their respective deaneries, culminating at the Jubilee Cross.

“One of the standout moments was in the Bandra deanery,” he added “where youth gathered at the Jubilee Cross for Holy Mass, followed by a time of fellowship and community bonding.”

Rocklamation

The evening of February 1, 2025, witnessed jubilation as around 2,000 youth from different parts of the city gathered for ‘Rocklamation’, a diocesan-level event, held at St. Francis Church, Mumbai.

"Rocklamation, offered us an engaging platform to learn and worship," said Zenia Fernanades, a member of the DYC team.

“The blend of faith with music in a vibrant interactive environment” she added, saying it strengthened the call to proclaim Jesus as the ‘rock’ of their lives.

The event was tailored with prayer, adoration, faith sharing and a Gospel music concert led by Dr Jarvis and his band to bring the theme alive.

Choreographer Terrence Lewis testified his spiritual experience and urged young people to "try God", especially in moments of despair.

HEart

"HE (Jesus) teaches the art of the heart," Deacon Fernandez emphasized while describing HEart, a parish-level initiative designed to inspire young people to encounter Jesus through aesthetics, sculpture, and sacred imagery.

According to him, it’s like one standing before a masterpiece and seeing the Gospel alive.

"One of the highlights of this initiative is exploring Rembrandt’s painting of the Parable of the Prodigal Son, drawing young people into a deeper understanding of God’s inexhaustible grace and the unconditional love of the Father,” he said.

CIAO: Carlo Inspiring Action and Outreach

In celebration of the canonization of Blessed Carlo Acutis, CIAO (Carlo Inspiring Action and Outreach) is an event aimed to unite youth groups at both the deanery and diocesan levels to highlight the centrality of the Eucharist in their faith.

Addressing Blessed Carlo's love for the Eucharist, the DYC director continued, "Through CIAO, young people will not only deepen their devotion but also live out their faith through outreach programs, serving those on the margins of society with compassion and charity."

8.25FM

Recognizing the power of digital evangelization, the initiative 8.25FM will equip 25 young people from the diocese to share their faith experiences through social media.

"Young people are the best evangelizers of their peers," Deacon Fernandez stated. "Through social media, we can spread the Gospel in a way that speaks directly to them."

In the theme 8.25FM, the 8 refers to Pope’s Francis call to 8 minutes of preaching, 25 signifies the jubilee year, and FM is “faith matters”.

The High-Five events offer a vibrant and holistic approach to engaging young people in faith-based activities that align with their interests and talents.

Through music, sports, art, outreach, and social media, the Archdiocese of Bombay is creating a meaningful and participatory celebration of the Jubilee Year, fostering a deeper connection with Christ among young people in India.