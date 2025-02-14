German Churches urge voters to take responsibility for democracy

Cardinal Reinhard Marx pays his respects on the site of the attack on Thursday,13 February in Munich (AFP or licensors)

With less than two weeks to go for the federal elections in Germany, Churches emphasize that the country must stand firm in its democratic commitments, protect its most vulnerable, and contribute to a more just and sustainable world.

By Lisa Zengarini

As the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) sees rising poll numbers ahead of the upcoming snap elections on February 23, German Christian Church leaders have issued a joint appeal this week emphasizing the vital importance of defending the values of democracy.

Democracy is non-negotiable

Signed by Bishop Georg Bätzing, president of the German Bishops' Conference (DBK), Bishop Kirsten Fehrs, acting president of the Council of the Protestant Church of Germany of Germany and by Archpriest Radu Constantin Miron, chairman of Association of Christian Churches in Germany, the statement underscores a fundamental message: that democracy is non-negotiable.

Noting that democracy’s ability to foster compromise and protect minorities is being challenged today by political debates that test its resilience the Church leaders take a firm stance against extremism, particularly ethnic nationalism, which, they reiterate, is incompatible with Christian values.

The attack in Munich and the polarization of the campaign

The appeal comes against the backdrop of an increasing polarization over immigration issues fuelled by fake news and AI-generated propaganda, and a series of attacks involving immigrants in recent months.

The latest incident occurred on Thursday when a 24-year-old Afghan asylum seeker intentionally drove a car into a crowd of demonstrators in the German city of Munich, injuring at least 36 people.

The suspect, who has been residing in Germany since 2016 and has a valid residence and work permit, was arrested on-site and authorities are investigating on the attack, which appears to have had a "religious motivation".

In the wake of the attack, Bishops Bätzing and Fehrs issued a joint statement assuring the victims and their families of their prayers and thoughts.

The incident has further ignited the election campaign with leading CDU/CSU Christian Democrats pushing for tougher immigration and asylum policies, as the far-right continues to gain consensus.

Germany needs hope amid uncertainty

In their appeal the German Christian leaders remark that Germany today "needs hope and confidence in the future” as it faces numerous challenges, including the radical shift in the global order showcased by the wars in Ukraine and in the Middle East, amongst others. These events, they acknowledge, “have shaken many certainties” also in Germany.

Human-induced climate change, forced migration, and the rapid rise of artificial intelligence are also listed among the pressing challenges that demand thoughtful, democratic responses.

Additionally, they warn against the growing influence of authoritarianism, misinformation, and efforts to undermine democratic norms.

According to the Christian leaders, to build a better future, Germany must first of all continue to strengthen Europe “as a common space of freedom, justice, security, and prosperity” while also serving global peace and human rights.

Upholding the values on which Europe has been built after WWII

It must also not weaken its commitment to protecting the environment and to eradicating poverty and oppression worldwide.

Similarly, the appeal emphasizes the need for continued humanitarian efforts, particularly in refugee policy, advocating for “a good integration” of migrants in local communities and for solving problems related to migration “without resentment”. As pillars of a just society the statement also highlights economic justice, social security, and the inalienable dignity of all human beings.

“Our country must keep in mind participation and justice. This includes the social market economy with an ever-effective social security system. Ultimately, our country must commit to protecting life, as every human being has the same inalienable dignity."”

"Let's defend our democracy!”

In their closing remarks, the Church leaders therefore make a direct plea to voters, particularly first-time participants, to take responsibility for “a good democratic coexistence” which is essential for the common good.

They call on all German citizens support parties and candidates dedicated to a lawful, free, and inclusive society—one that champions solidarity and environmental protection: “Let us make our voices heard and defend our democracy!”, they urge.

“A good democratic coexistence is also part of the common good. To achieve this, we must be willing to listen, to seek mutual understanding, and to engage constructively in finding fair solutions. Democratic parties must defend the fundamental values and principles of our society, which are also enshrined in the Basic Law.”

