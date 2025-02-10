DRC: Bishops call on warring parties in Goma to uphold human rights

Church leaders from Eastern and Southern Africa have condemned the conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and called upon the warring parties to adhere to international human rights.

By Sr. Jecinter Antoinette Okoth, FSSA

The Association of Member Episcopal Conferences in Eastern Africa (AMECEA) and the Inter-regional Meeting of the Bishops of Southern Africa (IMBISA) are urging the warring parties in Goma to respect human right, saying civilians deserve protection, peace, and dignity.

The Bishops’ lament that the conflict the North Kivu Province in the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has created a serious humanitarian crisis, leaving many peopledead and others seriously injured.

In a statement signed by the chairman of AMECEA, Bishop Charles Kasonde expressed the Church’s solidarity with those affect.

The Zambian Bishop of Solwezi Diocese noted that it is time to acknowledge that everyone shares a common humanity and a divine connection, as everyone is created in the image of God.

“The bonds of compassion, love, and solidarity call us to stand together,” said Bishop Kasonde. “Know that you are not alone in this struggle; we remain with you in prayer and action.”

Appeal to Action

On behalf of the region’s bishops, he appealed to the leaders of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the East African Community (EAC) to take decisive and comprehensive action to resolve the crisis in Goma, since the people need unwavering commitment to peace, stability, and the protection of human dignity.

“Prioritize the protection of human rights, ensuring that the dignity of every individual is upheld amid the violence,” Bishop Kasonde said in the statement released on Friday. “Act swiftly to secure a peaceful political resolution, fostering dialogue among all parties involved to bring an end to the conflict.”

Collaboration with International, Faith-based Institutions

With the worsening security situation in DRC, IMBISA also released a statement calling for collaboration with international organizations and faith-based institutions to meet the urgent needs of displaced and vulnerable populations.

“IMBISA expesses its concern about the escalation of conflicts in DRC, calling for the intervention of the international community and internal and regional forces, urging all parties to the conflict to commit to the cessation of hostilities and the protection of the civilian population in Goma and other areas affected by military operations,” reads the statement signed the Secretary General, Bishop Rudolf Nyadoro, bishop of Gweru in Zimbabwe.

Appreciation to Catholic Church in Congo

The Church in the Southern Africa has condemned all types of violence that have led to loss of human life and suffering resulting from conflicts.

The Bishops praised the commitment of the Congolese Catholic Church for its involvement in promoting dialogue and its entire commitment and to find a peaceful way out of the crisis.

They also acknowledged the role the Church in Congo has played in building peace and promised their prayers and consolation for all those affected.