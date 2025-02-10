CAFOD provides lifeline amid DRC crisis as Bishops push for dialogue

Children play on the charred remains of UN armoured vehicles in eastern DR Congo as an uneasy calm held after regional peace summit (AFP or licensors)

In the wake of the joint emergency summit of African leaders in Tanzania to defuse the crisis following the new offensive of the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels in DR Congo’s North and South Kivu provinces, the Bishops and the Church remain at the forefront of promoting dialogue and providing humanitarian aid.

By Linda Bordoni

The Catholic Church has long been at the forefront of humanitarian efforts in the Democratic Republic of Congo, offering aid and advocacy before, during, and after crises. Following the escalation of violence in the eastern part of the country, which has killed some 3,000 people and forced hundreds of thousands to flee, the Church and its partners are on the ground actively responding to the catastrophic situation.

Bernard Balibuno, CAFOD’s Country Director in the DRC, highlighted the gravity of the crisis. "Already before the war, there were over 400,000 displaced people in camps around Goma," he explained.

"As the rebels advanced, these camps were dismantled, and now we estimate at least 600,000 people are displaced in dire conditions," he said.

The situation, Balibuno added, has become increasingly dire as essential services have been disrupted: "It’s a rainy season, and many displaced people are without proper shelter. Usually, they would be hosted by families, but even those families have had to flee for their own safety."

Medical and humanitarian needs

Medical facilities are under immense pressure, with hospitals overwhelmed by the influx of wounded civilians and essential medical supplies running low. "Even the mortuary is full," Balibuno reported.

"We are also deeply concerned about the outbreak of diseases like cholera, which could worsen the crisis," he added.

Despite these challenges, CAFOD and its partners, including Caritas Goma and the Anglican Church, continue to provide food, non-food items, and emergency aid.

"We received emergency funds from CAFOD England, which allowed us to begin responding even before the internet was restored in Goma. Our partners were on the ground, ensuring aid reached those in need," Balibuno said.

A hospital in Goma struggling to respond to needs

Church-led peace initiatives

Beyond humanitarian aid, the Catholic Bishops' Conference in the DRC is vocal in calling for peace and initiating dialogue between the parties.

"The Bishops' Conference has amplified Pope Francis’ appeals for an end to the violence," Balibuno said, explaining that "They have gone so far as to initiate discussions between the government and rebel groups, and these consultations are ongoing."

Balibuno confirmed that the city of Goma is currently administrated by the rebels who claimed it at the end of January. He said the current administration allows for the delivery and distribution of aid but highlighted the importance of neutrality in their efforts.

"We work in neutrality. The rebels and government forces recognize the Church’s humanitarian role, allowing us access to many areas, though security concerns still limit where we can go," he said.

A forgotten crisis

Balibuno stressed the need for greater global attention. "This war has been overshadowed by conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, but we have lost over 10 million people” in years of violence, he said, adding that in the past days “3,000 people were killed in just a few days."

The humanitarian situation is deteriorating rapidly, he continued noting that the crisis has far-reaching effects.

"People are not cultivating their land due to insecurity. If we don’t act quickly, the food crisis will escalate even further," he warned.

The aftermath of fighting between government forces and M23 rebels in Goma

An urgent call for solidarity

"We need prayers, support, and awareness. The international community must not forget the people of eastern DRC. This has been a forgotten crisis, but the suffering here is immense," Balibuno said appealing to the world to remember the human cost of the fighting.

"The 10 million lives lost are not just numbers. These are human souls, families torn apart. It is time for the world to take notice and act."

Sake in eastern Congo