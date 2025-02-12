Conference aims to build bridges between North and South America

The “Ecclesia in America Network” hosts a theological conference on Synodality in America, aimed at promoting themes of “human mobility, dialogue and new scenarios”.

By Vatican News

The “Ecclesia in America Network” has hosted a theological Congress on Synodality in America, focused on promoting dialogue on themes of human mobility; ecumenism and interreligious dialogue; and new theological scenarios.

The Congress is part of the Network’s efforts to respond to Pope Francis’ desire for increased collaboration between North and South America. According to the organization’s website, “We are a network of Latin American and ‘Latino’ theologians. This network wants to connect and promote the dialogue among theologians across the Americas, to build a true “Church in America”.

During the Congress, held at the University of San Diego in the United States from 6-9 February, a wide range of current issues were highlighted.

Sr Liliana Franco, the president of the Latin American Confederation of Religious Men and Women (CLAR), said reflection on the themes of the Congress was necessary in a world “world in which there are ‘structures that suffocate and ways of proceeding that deny the human’.” She denounced that “the harmful nuance of ideological manipulation is established and power is used to control and pigeonhole, to stigmatise and exclude.” She emphasized the need for theologians to promote “an option for the poorest, for their struggles and their causes,” which demands “going to the depths, to the structural roots of poverty and promoting real opportunities for integral development”.



Cardinal Leonardo Ulrich Steiner, OFM, the Archbishop of Manaus, Brazil, said, synodality is expressed in the mission of the Church, in its missionary activity. He said the synodal process has not ended, but instead the faithful are called “to persevere and deepen this way of being Church,” with the participation of all, “listening to the cries that lead to prophetic attitudes” with an openness to dialogue.



Among those attending from the Vatican was Cardinal Michale Czerny, the prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development (DPIHD. Speaking about the current situation of migrants in the United States, the Cardinal said, “When people are criminalized, the Church cannot give in.” He lamented “worrying movements in the region to criminalize those who help people migrate, including Catholic organizations.” Such movements, he said, cannot cause us to “fear walking with migrants.” He stressed the Church’s fundamental role of combining the “pastoral vocation” of the Good Samaritan, with the need to work to end such policies.



Meanwhile, the Secretary of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America, Emilce Cuda, called for “organized hope” in communities. She went on to suggest dialogue as the way forward, which leads to the elaboration of inclusive policies, “which guarantee social improvements for all.”



Overall, the Congress was able to promote a “continental theological conversation that addresses convergences, questions, and proposals arising from the journey of the People of God on the continent,” according to the DPHID Facebook page, following the Vatican practice of considering the Americas a single continent.

