Comboni missionaries relieved as Sudan provincial house remains intact

A photo taken in April 2023, showing an area east of Khartoum, during the fight between the Sudan's army and the parliamentary forces (AFP or licensors)

After months of uncertainity, members of the Comboni missionaries say they are relieved to learn that their provincial house in Sudan is still in good condition, despite the conflicts that has caused vast amounts of destruction in the country.

By Sr. Jecinter Antoinette Okoth, FSSA

For more than 18 months, uncertainty swirled regarding the condition of the Comboni Missionaries’ provincial house in Khartoum, Sudan.

Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing conflict in the country, a report by the Vatican’s Fides news agency confirmed that the house, which has been out of reach for an extended period, remains in good condition.

The news brings relief and renewed hope to the community, marking a sign of endurance in the face of adversity.

“With the arrival of the army in Bahri (North Khartoum)," the Comboni missionaries report, "we have news of the provincial house for the first time in more than 18 months, which fortunately seems to be in good condition.”

They add, “On the other hand, the clashes in the center (Souq Arabi, where the Comboni College is located) and in the south (Azhari and Soba) of Khartoum continue to be very fierce."

The missionaries reported further that the destruction of the nearby power station in Kosti, south of Khartoum, has led to power outage for a fortnight.

The lack of power has complicated life in Khartoum, where the lack of running water is increasing cases of cholera.

Both sides in Sudan’s conflict appear unwilling to consider negotiating an end to hostilities.