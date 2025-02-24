Zimbabwean Church calls for state partnership to uphold human sanctity

The Church in Zimbabwe has urged collaboration with the government to strengthen and promote human dignity, justice, and moral values so as to build a society that respects life and protects the vulnerable.

By Sr. Jecinter Antoinette Okoth, FSSA

Following the abolition of death penalty in Zimbabwe by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on December 31, 2024, the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace in Zimbabwe (CCJPZ) has called upon the government to collaborate with the Church in promoting human dignity, moral values, and social justice in the spirit of the Jubilee year of hope.

The pastoral message, signed by the CCJPZ and Catholic Parliamentary Liaison Office (CPLO) Chairman, Bishop Rudolf Nyandoro of Gweru diocese, calls for a strengthened partnership between religious institutions and the state to create a more just and compassionate society, where every individual is valued and protected.

The Bishop based his message on the theme of the Jubilee year, ‘Pilgrims of Hope’ and noted that the year is “characterised by forgiveness of sins and in particular by the indulgence, which is the full expression of the mercy of God that all of us long.”

Therefore, he said, it is time that we "fan the flame of hope that has been given to us, helping everyone to gain new strength and certainty by looking to the future with an open spirit, loving heart, and merciful vision.”

Condemn the wrong but embrace the dignity of individuals

During this Jubilee year of Hope, Bishop Nyandoro said, it is a time to rediscover the beauty of faith and to renew the commitment to being disciples of Christ, “both physical and spiritual.”

“We recommend that the Church and Government work together to provide support and counselling services to the families of victims, to help them heal and move forward,” the Bishop said. “This is in line with the belief that we need to hate the sin but not the sinner.”

Accordingly, the Church leader suggests that for the Church and government to embrace the dignity of all, there is a need to collaborate and advocate for the legislature to regularly assess sentencing laws by ensuring they remain just, equitable, and aligned with international human rights standards rooted in enduring Gospel values.

He further encouraged the Church and the State to work together “to promote restorative justice practices, which focus on healing and reparation, rather than punishment and retribution.” This he said, “provides a holistic approach of reform and rehabilitation, ministering to the victim, perpetrator, the affected, and the afflicted.”

Prevent extra-judicial killings

The milestone to abolish the death penalty in the country marks a significant step towards upholding the sanctity of human life, he said, calling it a fundamental principle of Christian faith, though “extra-judicial killings remain a concern in Zimbabwe.”

By combining moral guidance with legal frameworks, the Church-State collaboration can address social injustices, promote peace, and strengthen policies that protect human rights.

“This can involve training law enforcement officials on human rights and the rule of law, promoting community policing, and establishing mechanisms for reporting and investigating extrajudicial killings,” the Zimbabwean Bishop said, emphasizing that the “Church is against extrajudicial killings and believes that only God has the authority to end life.”

To further prevent extrajudicial killings, the Bishop suggested increasing “education, awareness, and treatment programs to address this issue. This collaboration can help to reduce crime rates, promote rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders, and uphold the value of human life.”

The Bishop concluded emphasizing that the abolition of the death penalty should be celebrated by all people of good will as a giant move that fosters a more compassionate society, encouraging dialogue on restorative justice and the value of every human life.