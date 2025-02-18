Christians in Burkina Faso face terrorist attacks, banditry

Aid to the Church in Need calls for prayers after dozens of people were killed in terrorist attacks in western Burkina Faso, and two catechists were killed by bandits in the region.

By Christopher Wells

More than 200 terrorists attacked three villages in western Burkina Faso at the end of January, leaving at least 26 people dead, including at least six Christians. Houses were set ablaze by the attackers, forcing residents to flee. Less than a week later, further attacks led to more deaths.

News of the terrorist assaults was relayed to Catholic aid organization “Aid to the Church in Need” by Fr. Jean-Pierre Keita, an ACN project partner, who lost his father and several other family members in the attacks.

The attacks took place in the parish of Tansila, a regional centre in Banwa province in western Burkina Faso. The parish includes 37 villages, about a third of whose population is Christian.

Father Jean-Pierre has called for prayer: “Please pray for the conversion of hearts, so that everyone may become a peacemaker,” he said, adding, “Pray also for the government in Burkina Faso, the defence and security forces and the Volunteers for the Defence of the Fatherland, so that their daily efforts may bear fruit for peace, reconciliation, and social cohesion.”

In his appeal, Fr Jean-Pierre remembered others affected by terrorism: “Our prayers are also with the worldwide victims of terrorism. May they rest in peace.”

Catechists murdered

On the same day as the first attack in Tansila, two catechists from the nearby Diocese of Dédougou in the western Burkina Faso province of Mouhoun were killed by bandits while returning from catechist training sessions.

Aid to the Church in Need reported that sources told them four catechists from Ouakara parish were traveling together on two motorcycles when the group was attacked. The catechists on the first vehicle were able to escape into the forest, but their two companions were later found murdered.

A local police commissioner in the town of Bondokuy said the area is known for bandits, who pretend to be terrorists as a cover to carry out armed robberies. The police official said the murder of the catechists was the fourth incident in recent months.

Aid to the Church in Need has expressed “deep concern for the ongoing extreme violence in the region and has called for prayers for the Ouakara parish community, the families of the victims, and for peace in Burkina Faso,” noting that the country continues to suffer from insecurity and persecution against Christian communities.