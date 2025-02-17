Cardinal Bo prays for priest brutally killed in Myanmar, appeals for end to violence

Cardinal Charles Maung Bo of Yangon prays for Father Donald Martin Ye Naing Win, a priest from the Archdiocese of Mandalay, who was brutally killed in Myanmar by militants, as the leader of the nation's bishops appeals for an end to the violence and for all to be done to ensure such incidents do not take place in the future.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

"May the blood and sacrifices of countless innocent people, along with Father Donald Martin Ye Naing Win, serve as an offering to ending the violence that is occurring throughout the Nation."

Cardinal Charles Maung Bo, the President of Myanmar's Bishops' Conference, expressed this in a message of condolences he sent for the death of Father Donald Martin Ye Naing Win, who was killed by an armed group as the conflict persists between Myanmar’s military and resistance forces.

Earlier this month, Myanmar's military junta bombed the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Mindat, a locality in Burma's northwestern Chin State. It was the church chosen as the cathedral of the newly-established diocese of Mindat, which Pope Francis had created on 25 January.

The new cathedral hit on 6 February, was rendered unusable after aerial bombardments damaged its roof and stained glass windows. There were no injuries in the bombing because the priests and faithful had already left the area due to the poor security conditions and the ongoing fighting.

'Earnest appeal to end the violence'

In his note of condolences for Father Donald, Cardinal Bo states, "We received the news that Father Donald Martin Ye Naing Win, a priest of the Catholic Archdiocese of Mandalay, was brutally murdered by a group of armed men on the evening of Friday, February 14, 2025. We are deeply shocked and saddened by the news.

The Catholic Church throughout Myanmar, together with Mandalay's Archbishop Marco Tin Win, the priests, the religious, the faithful of the Archdiocese of Mandalay and the late Burmese priest's parents and relatives, the head of the Church in Myanmar acknowledged, are mourning his loss.

"May God the Father, the Lord of all life," Cardinal Bo prayed, "comfort your mourning hearts and ours."

"Learning from these heartbreaking experiences that we have encountered," he implored, "may the fraternal spirit be awakened, and we earnestly appeal for an end to the violence."

Preventing such incidents in the future

The wrongdoing committed against Father Donald Martin Ye Naing Win, Cardinal Bo insisted, is not something that can be easily forgotten.

"Therefore," he stressed, "we urge those responsible to take appropriate action and ensure justice is served, so that such incidents do not occur again in the future."

"May the soul of Father Donald Martin Ye Naing Win through the mercy of God," he concluded, "rest in eternal peace!"

Strong condemnation of every attack

In addition to Cardinal Bo's condolences, the Apostolic Nunciature in Myanmar also expressed its despair over the priest's killing, reported LiCAS.news.



The Chargé d’Affaires of the Nunciature, Msgr. Andrea Ferrante, expressed his "profound sadness" and "strongly condemned every attack on life and human dignity" and "all forms of violence as a means of resolving conflicts.”

The diplomat urged priests, religious, and missionaries in the Archdiocese, despite the dangers, to stand firm in their mission.

“Rooted in His love," Msgr. Ferrante encouraged, "May each one be a sign of the merciful presence of the Father who welcomes His children and heals their wounds.”