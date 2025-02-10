Church bombed in Myanmar, Cardinal Bo prays for peace and faith

Myanmar's Cardinal Charles Maung Bo delivers homily at prayer event in the conflict-ridden Nyaungbelin region of Bago, in the Archdiocese of Yangon.

Cardinal Charles Maung Bo, Archbishop of Yangon, has prayed for peace in Myanmar at an interfaith prayer event, as the military junta bombs a Catholic church.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

"In a world often shrouded in turmoil and conflict, we turn our eyes to Mary, the Mother of Peace," Cardinal Charles Maung Bo has suggested. "Her unwavering acceptance invites us to cultivate inner peace and to become ambassadors of peace in our troubled world."

The Archbishop of Yangon, who is President of Myanmar's Bishops' Conference, offered this encouragement at an event commemorating the upcoming Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes in Nyaunglebin within his Archdiocese's Bago region.

Catholic church bombed

The Cardinal's comments came days after Myanmar's military junta bombed the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Mindat, a locality in Burma's northwestern Chin State. It was the church chosen as the cathedral of the newly-established diocese of Mindat, which Pope Francis had created on 25 January.

The new cathedral was hit on 6 February, but the news was only recently released regarding its being rendered unusable after aerial bombardments damaged its roof and stained glass windows.

There were no injuries in the bombing, because the priests and faithful had already left the area due to the poor security conditions and the ongoing fighting. Just days earlier, local priests had carried out inspections and were talking about organising the upcoming liturgical celebrations for the consecration of the newly-appointed Bishop.

Facing hostility and oppression

On Sunday, Cardinal Bo reflected on the plight of the suffering and how to maintain hope. He recalled how the Blessed Mother and Holy Family had experienced sufferings analogous to those of refugees and the displaced.

"Consider," he urged, "the countless mothers in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps—women who have been uprooted from their homes, carrying their children through unknown and often hostile terrains."

"In every pregnant mother in these camps," he recognized, "we see the face of an anxious Mary journeying to Bethlehem, seeking a safe place to bring her child into the world."

Families suffering conflict and persecution

"For every young girl forced to deliver her child in the unforgiving wilderness," Cardinal Bo observed, "we witness Mary giving birth in a humble stable."

"Their resilience and courage," he highlighted, "mirror Mary's serenity amidst chaos, reminding us that peace is not the absence of adversity but the presence of God within it."

In this context, Cardinal Bo stressed that in this fractured and divided world, Mary calls us to be bridge builders.

Recalling that when Mary and Joseph fled to Egypt to protect the infant Jesus, they became refugees in a foreign land, he said, their journey "resonates deeply today as we witness families displaced by conflict and persecution."

At the foot of the Cross, Mary witnessed the crucifixion of her beloved Son, he said, calling it "a pain that pierces the deepest core of a mother's heart." Yet, in her profound sorrow, he marveled, she did not succumb to hatred or despair, but rather embodied the essence of forgiveness.

Grief of losing child

"Every mother who has lost a child to violence or injustice," he acknowledged, "shares in Mary's grief as depicted in Michelangelo's Pietà."

Yet, like Mary, he said, these mothers find the strength to carry on, to forgive, and to become advocates for peace and reconciliation.

"Let us envision a Myanmar," he continued, "where the divisions of war give way to the unity of peace."



Witnesses of hope

The Cardinal noted that some say World War III is already underway in the world, evidenced in "the poor's suffering," "the powerful oppressing the people," "thousands of children dying of hunger when pets in rich countries enjoy the best food," and "where there are more weapon factories than schools."

Recalling the Bishop's appeal to pursue peace, justice, and hope, and to defend human rights, Cardinal Bo said that the Blessed Mother asks us to be peacemakers and to tangibly embody her virtues by supporting displaced families, engaging in interfaith efforts, and advocating for peace and justice.

Finally, Cardinal Bo prayed for the intercession of Our Lady of Lourdes, who appeared to St. Bernadette, bringing a message of hope and healing, and urged everyone, during this Jubilee of Hope, to renew their commitment to building a world where all people can live in peace and dignity.

"May Mary, the Mother of God," he said, "help us give birth to global peace and harmony, especially in Myanmar."