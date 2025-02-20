Cardinal Ameyu urges Sudanese Church to seek growth, sustainability together

At the opening of a Sudanese Bishops’ Conference meeting, Cardinal Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla has stressed the need for commitment to unity in order to overcome challenges together and grow as a Church community.

By Sr. Jecinter Antoinette Okoth, FSSA

At an extraordinary meeting of the Sudan and South Sudan Catholic Bishops’ Conference (SSS-CBC), Cardinal Ameyu, Archbishop of Juba and SSS-CBC President, underscored the need for collaboration and unity among Church leaders in tackling the urgent challenges facing the country.

In his opening speech on February 18, the Cardinal emphasized that only through collective effort and shared commitment can the Church in the eastern Africa region effectively respond to the pressing needs and support its people during these difficult times.

“We gather in a spirit of unity and collaboration recognizing the vital role we play in shepherding our communities through the challenges we face,” he said, highlighting that the meeting’s discussions should focus on several key initiatives that are essential for the growth and sustainability of the Church in Sudan and South Sudan.

Cardinal Ameyu acknowledged that the ongoing conflicts, economic hardships and social divisions in Sudan and South Sudan necessitate a robust response from Church leaders.

“The Church is not only a spiritual beacon,” he said, “but also a crucial player in the social- economic landscape of the communities.”

Commitment to effective service

Addressing the bishops on Tuesday, the Archbishop of Juba pointed out that the Church has long benefited from the support of Solidarity with South Sudan in addressing critical issues. Therefore, he added, formalizing such collaboration can help Church leaders ensure better service to the faithful and advance the common good in communities facing pressing challenges.

Solidarity with South Sudan, said Cardinal Ameyu, represents "a new model of ministry and collaboration among women and men religious and the laity in serving the poor in South Sudan, with the mission to develop leades and to build the capacity of people in South Sudan to be teachers, health care professionals, sustainable farmers and diocesan pastoral agents.”

“One of the significant discussions before us is the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Solidarity. This partnership represents an opportunity for us to enhance our outreach and support for communities we serve,” the Cardinal said. “Solidarity has a proven track record of walking along-side the Church to address pressing issues and needs particularly in education, and health care.”

Formation in major seminary

To serve the Church and society with dedication, the President of SSS-CBC noted the importance of equipping future priests with skills to ensure an all-round preparation for priestly ministry through reinforcement of the Church’s mission of evagelization and service.

“The formation of our future leaders is a sacred duty that we must prioritize,” he said. “Investing in education of the clergy is therefore an investment in the future of Sudan and South Sudan. We must ensure that our seminarians are well prepared to meet the spiritual and practical needs of our communities.”

In conclusion Cardinal Ameyu urged Sudanese Bishop to work together to advance the Church’s development.

“Our collective action is vital for the future of our Church in Sudan and South Sudan,” he said, “and together we can foster a spirit of collaboration and commitment to our shared mission ensuring that we respond effectively to the needs of our communities.”