African bishops urge prayer, fasting as DRC conflict escalates

The bishops in Africa have asked the community in the continent to unite in a triduum of prayer and fasting, from March 3-5 2025, for God’s intervention to end the ongoing conflicts in parts of Africa and for comfort to the afflicted.

By Sr. Jecinter Antoinette Okoth, FSSA

Amidst the rising violence and instability in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), African bishops have called on Christians in the continent and its islands and all people of goodwill to engage in prayer and fasting for peace. The appeal came as Rwandan-backed M23 rebels entered Bukavu, the second-largest city in eastern Congo.

In a statement by the Standing Committee of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM), after their first annual ordinary meeting in Accra, Ghana, the bishops condemn the ongoing bloodshed being experienced because of Africa’s rich resources. They emphasize the power of faith and solidarity in bringing hope to those affected by the conflict.

“We know that Africa's rich mineral deposits, truly a potential source of prosperity, have instead continued to be a source of conflict. The desire to control and appropriate these resources motivates powerful nations and multinational corporations to fund armed factions in some African countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Nigeria, Mozambique, Sudan, etc, thereby perpetuating, violence, displacement and instability,” the bishops say in a statement released Friday 14, and signed by the SECAM president Fridolin Cardinal Ambongo Besungu.

Call to prayer

A call to prayer serves as a reminder of our need for divine guidance, unity, and strength. “We urge all believers to dedicate time for prayer, asking the Lord to bring an end to the war, to comfort the afflicted, and to guide our leaders toward justice and reconciliation,” Cardinal Ambongo said on behalf of the bishops. They invite every diocese, parish, and religious community in Africa to unite in a triduum of prayer and fasting, each according to their local customs and facilities, from March 3rd to 5th, 2025.

“Let us lift up our voices to God in unity, trusting that He hears the cries of His people even as we all work fervently for peace…May the Lord grant peace to Eastern Congo and all other lands all regions suffering from conflict,” the bishops appeal.

You are not forgotten

Faith leaders continue to stand in solidarity with those affected in various parts of the continent and they remind victims that their suffering is seen, their voices matter, and hope is not lost. Even in the darkest times, acts of compassion, prayer, fasting and international support serve as beacons of resilience, which affirms that no one is alone in the struggle for peace and dignity.

“We acknowledge the immense suffering that many of our brothers and sisters are enduring due to conflicts, violence, massacres and instability in various parts of our continent. To all who are bereaved and suffering, we say: “You are not forgotten”. The Church has not abandoned you. We stand with you, pray for you, and continue to call for justice, peace, and reconciliation,” they said.

While addressing those who persist in the scramble for the resources of Africa, Church leaders reference the message of Pope Francis in his speech of January 2023 in Kinshasa, DRC, and reaffirm “Hands off the Democratic Republic of Congo! Hands off Africa! Stop choking Africa, it is not a mine to be stripped or a terrain to be plundered.”

A Journey of hope in troubled times

The sacred journey as pilgrims of hope during this Jubilee Year is a call for the people of God to trust in his promises, and be the light for others. It is a time to walk together in the spirit of synod on synodality, carrying the burdens of the weary, uplifting the broken, and believing that amid trials, God’s grace continues to shine and lead us toward renewal and unity.

The bishops emphasize being instruments of peace and for the people of God to “choose dialogue over division, love over hatred, and hope over despair.”

In their statement they add “No one can stand alone; we are one body in Christ. As shepherds of the Church in Africa, we commit to strengthening the structures of communion and ensuring that the Church remains a voice of truth, justice, and hope in our society.”