ACN confirms brutal killing of 70 civilians by ADF forces in DRC

As the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group continues to wreak death and devastation in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, local sources of the Pontifical foundation Aid to the Church in Need confirm the brutal killing of 70 civilians perpetrated in recent days in a village in North Kivu by the Islamist Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

By Lisa Zengarini

Amid the ongoing deadly offensive of the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), forcing hundreds of thousands to flee their homes, atrocities continue to be perpetrated also by other armed groups vying for control of the mineral-rich region.

70 bodies found in a church

One of the most recent and horrific incidents occurred in a village near Lubero, in North Kivu, where over 70 bodies were discovered recently inside a Protestant church, as confirmed by the international Catholic charity Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) and Fides Catholic news agency.

According to a local source contacted last week, whom ACN decided not to identify for fear of reprisals, the attack was carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an Islamic State affiliated group originating from Uganda that has been operating in both Uganda and the DRC for over a decade.

The victims, who included women, children, and elderly people, were reportedly taken hostage by the Islamist group before being brutally killed. Some had been bound, while others were beheaded, suggesting a massacre intended to instill fear and exert control over the local population.

Hostages of ADF Islamist group

The ADF is notorious for its violent tactics, which often include taking hostages and forcing them to travel with them either as reinforcements for their group or as forced labour for the war effort. According the source it is very likely that the 70 victims were killed because they were unable to keep up with the forced march.

The massacre comes at a critical moment for eastern DRC , given the worsening of the humanitarian situation in the provinces of North Kivu and South Kivu, where the M23 rebels continue their lightning offensive against the Congolese armed forces and their allies.

Fear and uncertainty amid M23 ongoing offensive in DRC

Besides the concern over the activities of the ADF, therefore, ACN’s local source also expressed fear that over the next few days the Rwanda-backed group will take over Butembo, North Kivu’s second largest city, as it did with Goma, the provincial capital, and Bukavu, capital of South Kivu, over a week ago. “There is a lot of psychological suffering in Butembo, because the war is literally at our door, “ the source said. “We have seen how other regions were overrun by chaos, and now it seems it is our turn.”

The ongoing conflict has created an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty, the source explained, adding that the presence of internal collaborators aiding these terrorist groups only exacerbates the insecurity

The source concluded with a call for prayers: Prayer is what keeps our hope alive amidst this situation we are living through.”

Clinging to hope

Despite the dire circumstances, the local Catholic communities cling to hope showing resilience as the Bishop Melchisedec Sikuli Paluku of Butembo-Beni confirmed to Vatican News. While fear and instability persist, he said in an interview with Vatican New’s Federico Piana the Church continues its mission undeterred, holding Eucharistic celebrations, planning deacon ordinations, and playing an active role in peacebuilding efforts.

Humanitarian situation rapidly deteriorating says UNHCR

As fighting continues in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the humanitarian situation is "rapidly deteriorating" in neighboring Burundi. There has been a surge in daily arrivals crossing the northwestern border, with people taking increasingly dangerous routes to reach safety, including makeshift boats to cross the Rusizi River, according to the UNHCR.

The UN Refugee Agency welcomed the Burundi government's decision to grant prima facie refugee status to those fleeing the DRC conflict, ensuring them quick access to protection and humanitarian aid. UNHCR teams on the ground have noted a high number of children among the new arrivals, many of whom are unaccompanied or were separated from their families while fleeing. Refugees report having escaped intense fighting and gunfire, with many saying they lack sufficient food to survive and can no longer work their land.

Displaced Congolese people prepare to leave camp as M23 rebels order evacuations near Goma

UN Security Council calls on Rwanda to stop supporting M23

Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council on Friday, 21 February, called on Rwanda's military to stop supporting the M23 rebel group -- the most prominent of more than 100 armed groups operating in eastern Congo -- and immediately withdraw all troops from Congolese territory "without preconditions."

The resolution also called on the Congolese army immediately stop its support to the Hutu-led Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR).

Rwanda has been accusing DR Congo of enlisting ethnic Hutu fighters responsible for the 1994 genocide in Rwanda of minority Tutsis and moderate Hutus. M23 says it’s fighting to protect Tutsis and Congolese of Rwandan origin from discrimination.