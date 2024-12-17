The situation in Mayotte “apocalyptic’, says Secours Catholique

Speaking to Vatican News Marc Bulteau of the French Secours Catholique says the situation in cyclone-hit Mayotte is “worse than catastrophic” and that it will take at least a decade for the archipelago to recover.

By Alexandra Sirgant and Lisa Zengarini

As the death toll continues to rise in Mayotte, a race against time is underway in the archipelago to rescue survivors and provide assistance to the thousands of people left stranded by Cyclone Chido

The cyclone, the strongest storm to hit the French Indian Ocean territory in nearly a century, struck Mayotte on Saturday, 14 December, with winds of more than 200 kph damaging housing, government buildings and key infrastructure.

At least 100,000 homeless

Marc Bulteau of Secours Catholique, the French branch of Caritas, describes the situation as “truly apocalyptic”. “Some have compared it to bombed cities,” he told Vatican News.

With a population of about 300,000, Mayotte, is the European Union's poorest territory with a third of its inhabitants living in makeshift slums which have been razed to the ground. “This means at least 100,000 people are now homeless, and many of them are undocumented migrants who are often reluctant to go to state-run shelters for fear of being deported later,” explained Bulteau who has been constantly exchanging updates with his teams on-site.

In the last few decades thousands of people have attempted to make the crossing from neighbouring Comoros to Mayotte, which has a higher standard of living and access to the French welfare system.

Damage on critical infrastructure

The cyclone’s destruction was not limited to informal housing. Even solid structures, including modern buildings constructed to anti-seismic standards, sustained severe damage.

Critical infrastructure such as the Mayotte-Dzaoudzi airport, fire stations, hospitals, and major transportation routes have been either severely impaired or made unusable. The airport’s control tower is out of order, limiting landings to military aircrafts delivering aid.

Rescue and aid efforts

On Tuesday the provisional death toll stood rose to 22, but authorities fear it could but authorities fear it could reach the hundreds. Bulteau explained that identifying victims will be particularly challenging for two reasons. Firstly, undocumented migrants are unlikely to report casualties to authorities. Secondly, as a predominantly Muslim-majority area, where religious customs dictate burials within 24 hours, many victims may have already been buried without official reporting.

Meanwhile, since Monday rescuers have started reaching all parts of the archipelago, and are expected to find more bodies under the rubble along with injured survivors. Bulteau said that the local hospital is already overwhelmed by the sheer number of severely injured people.

Water and food crisis looming

In such a scenario, the situation is particularly dire for residents, as water and power cuts exacerbate their hardships. Additionally, looting has emerged, further destabilizing the territory.

Of pressing concern is the looming food crisis, Bulteau explained. Existing food reserves in Mayotte are minimal, and the destruction of local agriculture has further deepened the emergency. Subsistence farming, a critical source of food security for many, has been entirely wiped out, leaving residents dependent on external aid which, in the present conditions, is however difficult to deliver.

Resilience and solidarity

Amid the devastation, Bulteau highlighted the resilience of the people of Mayotte the and selflessness of local volunteers, including those from Secours Catholique, who began helping their communities even before attending to their own losses.

The long-term impact of the devastation

According to Bulteau it will take at least a decade Mayotte to fully recover from the disaster. With agriculture devastated and the community’s infrastructure in ruins, its road to recovery will be slow, he said and will demand sustained efforts from both the local population and the international community.

Other countries impacted by Cyclone Chido

After Mayotte, on Sunday, Cyclone Chido hit Mozambique , where 140 mph winds and rainfall have damaged or destroyed over 35,000 homes and affected more than 90,000 children across Cabo Delgado province, in northern Mozambique. In addition to the large number of homes damaged, at least 186 classrooms were destroyed, and 20 health facilities were impacted. Other countries in South East Africa are also bracing for impact.

