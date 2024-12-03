Promoting peace: Thai youth go the “Ektra” mile for religious harmony

The student team from Sarasas Ektra School received 100,00THB funding from MISSION POSSIBLE: Youth Social Hackathon and organized and hosted by themselves the Extra Peace event. (Photo by Peter Monthienvichienchai / LiCAS News)

Over 200 students from more than 40 schools in Thailand come together at the Sarasas Suvarnabhumi Institute of Technology in Bangkok to present creative solutions for fostering interreligious harmony.

By Peter Monthienvichienchai, LiCAS News

The event, titled “Extra Peace: Project Presentation Competition” and held on November 30, showcased the ideas of 10 finalists from more than 40 schools, tackling some of the country’s most pressing issues related to religious understanding and coexistence.

The competition was inspired by the success of “Extra Peace," a student team from Sarasas Ektra School, which received 100,000 THB in funding during the MISSION POSSIBLE: Youth Social Hackathon held in July.

The team used the funding to implement a project aimed at promoting dialogue among different religious groups, serving as a blueprint for the competition.

Finalists proposed diverse strategies to address challenges such as religious discrimination and fostering interfaith understanding among youth.

Thai students present innovative outcomes for interfaith harmony at the “Extra Peace: Project Presentation Competition.” Photo by Peter Monthienvichienchai

Ideas ranged from creating immersive educational games and producing films to using rap music and augmented reality maps to highlight paths to interreligious harmony and causes of religious conflict.

Chulabhat Tantichaiboriboon, leader of the Extra Peace team, said Catholic schools “are guided by values of love, compassion, and respect,” adding, “Yet, our community is beautifully diverse, with students from many religious backgrounds. This shows that despite our differences, we can learn, connect, and grow together.”

Chulabhat noted that while their school fosters a diverse and inclusive environment, the broader reality outside its walls remains challenging, with ongoing religious conflicts causing divisions.

He highlighted that many people shy away from discussing religious differences, which hampers efforts to build mutual understanding.

“If all religions teach peace, why can’t all religions achieve peace? This question became the heart of the Extra Peace Project,” he added.

Chulabhat Tantichaiboriboon, leader of the”Extra Peace” student team who organized the event. (Photo by Peter Monthienvichienchai / LiCAS News)

The competition underscored the critical role of youth in shaping a more harmonious future. Pisut Yongkamol, Director of Sarasas Ektra School, emphasized the importance of authenticity in addressing social challenges.

“Today, each of you has shown us that change begins here and now. Through your presentations and ideas, you have planted seeds of peace and hope that will continue to grow beyond this event,” he said.

Yongkamol urged participants to remember that “authenticity is your most powerful asset,” adding, “Stay true to yourselves and let that guide your journey as changemakers.”

Students attend the "Extra Peace: Project Presentation Competition" (Photo by Peter Monthienvichienchai / LiCAS News)

The event also highlighted the power of dialogue and collaboration. Peter Monthienvichienchai, Executive Director of LiCAS News, commended the students for their bravery in addressing sensitive issues.

“What you [the children] have done here today has exceeded all expectations, especially in having the courage to tackle such a difficult and sensitive topic. Today’s event and the solutions that have been presented give all of us hope and demonstrate the power of the synodal approach by truly listening to each other,” he said.

The competition builds on the mission of Sarasas Ektra School, a Catholic bilingual institution known for fostering inclusivity and respect in its multicultural community. The school’s ongoing commitment to interfaith understanding reflects its broader vision of unity and peace.

By channeling their creativity and determination, Thailand’s youth are not only addressing complex social issues but also planting seeds of hope for a more peaceful and inclusive society.

The event included a rap music exhibition (Photo by Peter Monthienvichienchai / LiCAS News)