Patriarch Pizzaballa: Acts of kindness bring hope amid war

Amid ongoing conflict in the Holy Land, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, has shared a message of cautious optimism as Christmas approaches.

By LiCAS News

Speaking at a press conference organized by Aid to the Church in Need (ACN), Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa acknowledged the immense challenges faced by Christians but emphasized their unique role in fostering reconciliation.

While the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem expressed hope that the peak of violence in Gaza may have passed, he tempered expectations about the future.

The Patriarch suggested that the peak of the conflict in Gaza may have passed, with the ceasefire involving Hezbollah contributing to de-escalation efforts and potentially paving the way for a compromise in the near future.

“The end of military hostility is not the end of conflict. When the military operation finishes, what will life be like in Gaza? Who will be there? It will take years to rebuild, and I am sure the border with Israel will remain closed, so what is the future for these people?” he warned.

Cardinal Pizzaballa highlighted the deepening divisions between communities. “What concerns me is the level of hatred. The hate speech, the language of contempt, the denial of the other, is very problematic,” he said, referring to the heightened tensions following the escalation of violence in October.

He described the events as having profound emotional impacts on both Israelis and Palestinians.

“When the war finally ends in Gaza, we can rebuild the infrastructure, but how can we rebuild relationships?” he asked.

Despite making up just 1.5% of the Holy Land’s population, Christians have a vital role to play, the Patriarch argued.

“Because we are so small, and politically irrelevant, we have the freedom to connect with everyone. Where there are so many wounds and divisions, being able to reconnect is one of the main missions for the future.”

The Patriarch noted that Christian communities faced internal challenges during the conflict, particularly in maintaining unity while others around them were divided.

Initially, differing perspectives and ideas created difficulties, but the situation has since improved.

He emphasized the importance of addressing these differences after the war, viewing such discussions as an opportunity for growth and a deeper understanding of unity among Christians.

Economic hardship has hit Christian communities hard, with many losing their livelihoods due to revoked permits and the collapse of tourism.

Yet, Patriarch Pizzaballa offered a narrative of hope grounded in faith. “If you identify the hope for the future with a political solution, there is no hope, because there is no short-term solution. I hope to be wrong. But I am afraid I am not.”

“Faith is to believe in the presence of God, who transcends our earthly life. If you can see with faith, you are able to see something that transcends, that goes beyond the dark reality we are in. Only with faith can you do this. And this is still possible!” he added.

The Patriarch highlighted acts of kindness as a beacon of hope, observing individuals across Gaza, the West Bank, Jerusalem, and Israel who are dedicated to helping others. He viewed these selfless actions as evidence that positive change, even amidst challenges, is achievable.

This article was originally published on https://www.licas.news/. All rights reserved. Unauthorized republication by third parties is not permitted.