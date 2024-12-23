Cardinal Bo bids farewell: 'We have forged a legacy'

Cardinal Charles Maung Bo issues farewell message as he concludes his second and final three-year term as President of the Federation of the Asian Bishops' Conferences (FABC), in which he expresses gratitude for varied successes which 'forged a legacy,' and warmly welcomes his successor Cardinal Felipe Neri Ferrão of India.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

Myanmar's Cardinal Charles Maung Bo of Yangon has issued a farewell message as he concludes his second three-year term as the President of the Federation of the Asian Bishops' Conferences, saying he is "filled with profound gratitude and humility."

"Our journey together," he reflected, "has been one of profound growth, learning, and shared commitment to the Christian values that unite us."

As he thanked all those who have been crucial to helping the FABC in this sense, he noted that "we have been motivated by Jesus and a Christological vision for Asia."

Significant strides

"Through our collective efforts," Cardinal Bo observed, "we have made significant strides in fulfilling our mission."

"Among our greatest achievements has been the ongoing synodal journey, where we have embraced the spirit of collaboration, dialogue, and mutual understanding," he said, adding that it has "not only strengthened the bonds within FABC but has also allowed us to discern more clearly our shared vision and purpose."

Moreover, he commended the FABC's continued engagement "in meaningful conversations that have led to concrete actions in many areas, ensuring that our faith remains vibrant and relevant in the contemporary world."

Cardinal Bo recalled that, over the course of the last six years, much has been accomplished and much progress has been made.

Warm welcome to new President



In his message, the outgoing President warmly welcomed his successor, Cardinal Phillip Neri, Archbishop of Goa e Damão, India, and President of the nation's Bishops' Conference (CCBI).

"I am delighted," Cardinal Bo exclaimed, "to welcome His Eminence Cardinal Phillip Neri as our new leader. His intellectual prowess, social acumen, and prophetic leadership qualities are truly inspiring."

"His ability to make judicious and calculated decisions, coupled with his profound faith and Christocentric vision," he continued, "holds great promise for our future."

"His capacity for taking bold yet thoughtful risks," Cardinal Bo stated, "will undoubtedly usher in a new era of progress and impact, furthering the work we have commenced and expanding our reach in ways beyond our current imagination."

Wishes for joyous Christmas and New Year

"Your unwavering dedication, creative contributions, and prayers and support," he insisted, "have been instrumental in the success of this journey."

With the close of this year, the Cardinal extended his warmest wishes for a joyous Christmas and a prosperous New Year.



"Together," he commended, "we have forged a legacy that will endure, and I am confident that we will continue to grow stronger as we move forward in the Spirit."

Cardinal Bo concluded by praying this season of peace, joy, and reflection bring renewed strength and hope to you and the faithful throughout Asia.