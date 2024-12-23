Ahead of Christmas Ethiopian Bishops urge peace in the country

As Christmas approaches, the Catholic Bishops of Ethiopia urge local leaders and the faithful to work towards peaceful coexistence in the country amid ongoing ethnic unrest and humanitarian crises.

As the Catholic Church in Ethiopia prepares for Christmas, the Ethiopian Bishops have urged the faithful to seek inspiration from the “King of Peace” and work towards peaceful coexistence the African nation which is still grappling with ongoing ethnic conflicts, instability, human rights violations and humanitarian crises.

“Advent reminds us God’s infinite love, hope and his promise for the everlasting peace to all human beings brought by the birth of Jesus Christ to a world often overshowed by conflict, suffering, and despair,” the members of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Ethiopia (CBCE) wrote in a Message issued at the conclusion of their recent annual Ordinary Assembly .

“As we prepare our hearts for the celebration of Christ’s birth, let us commit to being peacemakers in our own lives,” they told the faithful.

Ongoing ethnic conflicts also affecting the Church in Ethiopia

The bishops expressed their concern over the ongoing unrest affecting various parts of Ethiopia, which is also having adverse impacts on the pastoral work of the local Church.

“Many of our parishes are inaccessible, and some have been forced to close,“ they lamented. “Our institutions, including clinics, schools, and pastoral centers, have been devastated, and church personnel have had to work in situations of insecurity, and some had to leave due to threats and insecurity.”

Though the two-year armed conflict in Tigray between the Ethiopian federal forces and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) was formally settled in 2022, the situation in the region remains difficult and uncertain, with ongoing efforts to address the humanitarian needs of the population and restore lasting peace and a stable local governance.

Ethiopia's Amhara and Oromia regions have also been experiencing significant unrest and conflict, leading to severe humanitarian and human rights concerns.

Appeal to lay aside the tools of war

In the face of these challenges, the Ethiopian Bishops again stress the need for peace and reconciliation through dialogue. “The King of Peace invites us to lay aside the tools of war, destruction, division and hatred, and engage towards building peace, justice, and unity among all people,” they remarked. “The message of Advent urges us to confront these harsh realities with honesty and compassion.”

The bishops, therefore, appealed to Ethiopian leaders across religious, political, and economic sectors to prioritize “dialogue, justice, and peace” reminding them that true leadership “is shown in listening, in seeking truth, and in working tirelessly for the common good.”

They acknowledged ongoing efforts to mediate dialogue in conflict-ridden areas and insisted on the importance of practicing forgiveness and reconciliation on a daily basis.

Compassion for those suffering and grieving

Additionally, the CBCE called on the faithful to embody the spirit of Christ by extending compassion especially to those suffering. “As we light the candles of hope, peace, joy, and love during Advent, let us hold space for those who grieve, those who have lost loved ones, and those who live in fear of what tomorrow may bring,” they sad.

Concluding their message, the bishops expressed hope that the light of Christ may guide Ethiopians as they seek to “bring hope and healing to those wounded emotionally and psychologically” and make their nation “shine as a beacon of hope, peace, and unity.”

The conflicts in Tigray, Amhara and Oromia regions

Despite promises of peace from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who was awarded the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize for his decisive initiative to resolve the country's long-standingborder conflict with Eritrea, ethnically driven conflicts have resurged in three of Ethiopia’s key regions since he took power in 2018, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of thousands and the displacement of millions.

Challenges have persisted in implementing the peace deal the Ethiopian government reached with the Tigrayan forces on 2 November 2022, and in ensuring stability in Tigray, while the humanitarian situation in the region remains critical.

Moreover, tensions have escalated with regional forces in Amhara, particularly involving the Fano militia, prompting the federal government to declare a six-month state of emergency in Summer 2023.

This conflict has resulted in numerous civilian casualties and widespread displacement. Oromia has also been plagued by violence, particularly involving the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA). Since 2021, conflicts have intensified, with the OLA targeting Amhara communities within Oromia.

In this context, human rights organizations have repeatedly expressed concern over the ongoing human rights violations on all sides in these regions, including ethnic rape, and a lack of accountability.

