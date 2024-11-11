US Catholic Bishops meet to discuss migration and budget

U.S. Catholic bishops gather in Baltimore for moments of prayer and dialogue

On the docket for their 2025 Plenary Assembly are migration, the USCCB budget, the National Eucharistic Congress, and the causes of beatification and canonization for two people.

By Kielce Gussie

On Monday, bishops from across the United States gathered in Baltimore, Maryland for their plenary assembly to pray and dialogue about various topics facing the American church today.

Speakers include the President of the Bishops’ Conference, Archbishop Timothy Broglio, and the Papal Nuncio to the United States, Cardinal Christophe Pierre, who opened the plenary assembly.

One of the topics to be discussed is migration

The four-day event includes a packed agenda with discourses ranging from migration, the 2021-2024 Synod of Bishops, the U.S. National Eucharistic Congress and the USCCB’s 2025 budget.

Read also 06/11/2024 Archbishop Broglio: US Bishops pray for unity and all elected leaders As US news outlets call the American presidential election in favor of Donald Trump, Archbishop Timothy Broglio, president of the US Catholic Bishops' Conference, speaks to Vatican ...

During the assembly, a new Conference treasurer and five conference committees will be voted upon. The chairmen have a term of one year as chairman-elect before they will hold the office for three years at the close of the 2025 Fall Plenary Assembly.

Public sessions of the assembly will be livestreamed on November 12 and 13 before the meeting closes on Thursday, November 14.

