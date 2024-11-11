US Catholic Bishops meet to discuss migration and budget
By Kielce Gussie
On Monday, bishops from across the United States gathered in Baltimore, Maryland for their plenary assembly to pray and dialogue about various topics facing the American church today.
Speakers include the President of the Bishops’ Conference, Archbishop Timothy Broglio, and the Papal Nuncio to the United States, Cardinal Christophe Pierre, who opened the plenary assembly.
The four-day event includes a packed agenda with discourses ranging from migration, the 2021-2024 Synod of Bishops, the U.S. National Eucharistic Congress and the USCCB’s 2025 budget.
During the assembly, a new Conference treasurer and five conference committees will be voted upon. The chairmen have a term of one year as chairman-elect before they will hold the office for three years at the close of the 2025 Fall Plenary Assembly.
Public sessions of the assembly will be livestreamed on November 12 and 13 before the meeting closes on Thursday, November 14.
Thank you for reading our article. You can keep up-to-date by subscribing to our daily newsletter. Just click here