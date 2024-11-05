From non-Catholic to foundress of Ethiopia's first Catholic convent

Emahoy Haregeweine with Cardinal Berhaneyesus during the blessing of the Chapel in Holeta, Ethiopia

With a vision shaped by international exposure and a deep desire to pray in the local language while serving the community, Emahoy Haregeweine believed her vocation extended beyond her personal religious life. She was determined to create a convent that not only embraced local traditions but also answered the call to serve the poor and the needy, making her a trailblazer in Ethiopian Catholic history.

By Bezawit Bogale

"I want to be an Ethiopian Catholic nun." With this bold declaration, Emahoy Haregeweine, a pioneering religious sister in Ethiopia, established the first local convent within the Ethiopian Catholic Church, the Holy Trinity Benedictine Convent.

The members of the convent are given the title "Emahoy," an Amharic word meaning "My Mother." This title reflects the belief that all women are mothers—some become biological mothers, while others, like religious sisters, dedicate their lives to becoming spiritual mothers to all.

From liturgical inspiration to monastic leadership

Emahoy, born in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, studied at the Lycée Gebremariam French School, where she was exposed to diverse cultures and languages.

At the age of 16, after attending her first Holy Mass at Saint Francis Parish with a Catholic friend, she was deeply moved by the liturgy, sparking a desire to strengthen her relationship with Christ. Despite her Orthodox background, she felt drawn to Catholicism, began attending Mass regularly, and aspired to become a religious sister. Her faith deepened after seeing an image of Saint Francis, solidifying her commitment to her calling.

Guided by prayer and spiritual mentorship, Emahoy Haregeweine overcame challenges and joined the Little Sisters of Jesus (founded by St. Charles de Foucauld). She undertook religious formation across different countries, including Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, France, and Italy, while continuously seeking answers to her spiritual questions.

In 2007, while attending a seminar on Ethiopian monastic traditions, she felt she had found the answers she had been seeking. This moment marked the beginning of her mission to establish a Catholic convent that reflected Ethiopia’s unique spiritual and cultural identity.

Emahoy Haregeweine

In 2018, she realized her long-held dream by founding Ethiopia’s very first Catholic convent, the “Holy Trinity Benedictine Convent.”

During her stay in France with the support of the Benedictines, she used her spare time to raise money by selling handmade souvenirs. With that she was able to purchase a tiny house in Addis Ababa.

Later, with support of the France Benedictines, she acquired land in Holeta, 40 km from the capital. With the blessing and approval of Cardinal Berhaneyesus Souraphiel, Archbishop of Addis Ababa and President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Ethiopia, she was granted the privilege of establishing the convent.

Clothed in her new monastic habit and offering prayers in the local language, she feels that she has finally discovered the answers to the gaps in her religious journey.

Holy Trinity Benedictine Convent in Holeta, Ethiopia

A mission aligned with agricultural initiatives

Emahoy Haregeweine advocates for integrating faith into local culture while promoting financial self-sufficiency in her convent. She launched agricultural initiatives, such as hen and egg production and cattle rearing, to ensure long-term sustainability.

Inspired by Pope Francis’ call for environmental care, she adopted eco-friendly practices, including organic farming, benefiting both the convent and the community.

Her vision extends beyond the convent, and she began a kindergarten program that bridges her community and local villagers. Through her educational and farming projects, Emahoy fosters strong connections with villagers, providing guidance on parenting and organic food preparation.

She views this program as a divine opportunity to pave the way for future schools in the area, and emphasizes the importance of local self-reliance, encouraging communities to independently fund pastoral activities instead of relying solely on external support.

First graduates of the kindergarten

A Monastic Life, and call to Holiness

Emahoy envisions the convent as a peaceful sanctuary where the faithful can join the nuns in prayer, reflection, and spiritual consultations in their local languages. She aims to create a space where faith and community flourish together, fostering a deep connection to God and each other.

She encourages married couples to have more children and cultivate prayerful families while urging those discerning their vocations to spend time in prayer and listen for God’s guidance.

In light of media evangelization, she hopes to establish a website for the convent to spread vocational messages. For her, holiness is not confined to religious life but is a universal calling, emphasizing that the Church will endure only if we are willing to sacrifice out of love for Jesus Christ.