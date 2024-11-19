Cities lighting up in red for persecuted Christians

The Coloseum in Rome illuminated in red for Red Wednesday (AFP or licensors)

Prominent buildings in several cities across the world will be lit in red on 20 November to mark Red Wednesday, Aid to the Church in Need’s annual campaign for persecuted Christians.

By Lisa Zengarini

Hundreds of cathedrals, churches, monuments, and public buildings around the world will be lighting up in red on 20 November as part of the international #RedWednesday annual campaign organized by the papal foundation Aid to the Church in Need (ACN).

Raising awareness on the plight of persecuted Christians in the world

The initiative was first launched by the Catholic charity in 2016 to shed light on the reality of anti-Christian persecution and emphasize the importance of religious freedom as a fundamental human right. Since then, participation in the campaign has increased steadily, with Christians gathering all over globe to pray for their persecuted brothers and sisters in faith.

Prominent buildings illuminated in red in several cities across the world

Some 300 events will be taking place in more than 20 countries, including Masses, talks, livestreams, concerts and parliamentary discussions, running throughout the week from 18-24 November.

The United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, the Philippines, Mexico , Chile and Colombia are among the countries taking part.

Ireland plans to light 26 of its cathedrals in red. In France, the event will include testimonies from those who have endured persecution , while ACN Germany plans to host a concert that will be live-streamed.

Praying for persecuted Christians in the UK

In Britain, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the Archbishop of Westminster and President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales (CBCEW) has endorsed the campaign in a video message inviting parishes and individuals to participate in activities to raise awareness and pray for suffering Christians.

In London, where a special Mass will be taking place at 7pm at the Brompton Oratory, famous buildings such as the Westminster Parliament will illuminate in red and the faithful across the country are encouraged to wear this colour symbolizing the blood of the martyrs.

In the run-up to the day, ACN-UK has also asked people to sign an Open Letter calling on the British Foreign Secretary David Lammy to channel more taxpayer-funded Overseas Development Aid to support Christians and other religious minorities worldwide, recognizing their unique vulnerabilities.

This year’s campaign will focus Christian children and young people displaced by persecution and violent conflict in Africa, the Middle East and elsewhere, explained ACN national director Caroline Hull.

Church of England joining the campaign

Also joining this year for the first time is the Church of England. The CoE’s website has provided a range of resources that individuals, parishes, and organizations can use to support the cause of persecuted Christians. Suggested prayers and specific dates are listed when Christians pray for their brothers and sisters in distress, including February 15, the Day of Contemporary Martyrs, August 22, the Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief and the International Day of Prayer for the Persecuted Church, on the first Sunday of November.

Persecution worsening between 2022-2024

According to ACN’s latest biennial report, “Persecuted and Forgotten?”, published in October, Christian persecution has significantly worsened in most countries surveyed between 2022 and 2024. The report highlights displacement, forced marriage of women and girls, and anti-conversion laws. And for the first time includes Nicaragua sue to the increased targeting and expulsion of clergy by the Sandinista regime.

