Second convocation of the Vincentian family begins in Rome

File photo of an event organized by the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul in Ghana for the World Day of the Poor in 2023 (Ghana Conference of Catholic Bishops)

The Vincentian family gathers for their second convocation in Rome, focused on living synodality through the Vincentian charism

By Sr. Florina Joseph SCN



The second convocation of the Vincentian Family opens on Thursday, 14 November 2024, celebrating the richness of the Vincentian charism under the theme “Keeping the Fire Burning: Vincentian Synodality in Action.”

This global event unites congregations and individuals from around the world who live the Vincentian charism. The event is been held at the Hotel Casa Tra Noi and the Ghione Theatre in Rome and will conclude on November 17 with a Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica.

Answering the Pope’s Call for Synodality

The plenary sessions and workshops aim to foster an experience of synodality, encouraging participants to share experiences, learn from one another, and renew their commitment to serving the poor.

Key topics include Vincentian spirituality, expressions of the charism, and the influence of synodality on outreach to marginalized communities.

A highlight of the event will be an address by Cardinal Michael Czerny, SJ. The program also includes talks, roundtable discussions, and celebrations focused on deepening Vincentian spirituality, providing formation, and developing strategies to meet contemporary challenges with faith and charity.

Young members are especially encouraged to participate, ensuring the continuity of the Vincentian charism for future generations.