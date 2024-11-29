Poland: Prisoners given 'ray of hope' from university lecture program

A Polish Catholic university provides "Open Prison Lectures" to aid the personal growth and transformation of inmates, fostering respect and hope through study.

By Fr. Pawel Rytel-Andrianik & Monika Stojowska

"It felt like someone gave me a ray of hope, showing me that I'm not entirely broken and evil," according to Michal, an inmates at the Lublin Remand Centre, after attending the inaugural lecture of the new series "Open Prison Lectures."

Organized by the John Paul II Catholic University of Lublin (KUL), the program aims to make knowledge and reflective thinking accessible to all prisoners, regardless of their educational background.

Humanism enters the prison hall

During the opening session on November 27, Professor Józef Fert, a literary historian, referenced the works of Cyprian Kamil Norwid, encouraging reflection on the concept of inner freedom. Yet, the voices of the participants resonated most deeply.

"I didn't understand everything, but I want to open both my mind and heart to good words," admitted Kazimierz, who has been serving his sentence for two years. "I appreciate that these people from the university treat us with respect. They don't ask what you've done to end up here. They don't show fear."

For many prisoners, including Michal, the lectures provide an opportunity to engage with knowledge and a stimulus for personal growth.

"I don't have a high school diploma, but maybe I'll get one. I felt inspired as I listened today, realizing I can use this time in prison without dwelling on my circumstances," said the young man.

The idea of freedom in practice

The event was possible thanks to over 11 years of collaboration between KUL and the Lublin Remand Centre.

Until now, the university had offered courses in family studies at the facility. However, the "Open Prison Lectures" aim to reach a much broader audience of inmates.

Future sessions are set to cover topics in philosophy, science, and the humanities.

"Humanism is within each of us. It must be discovered, nurtured, and developed," emphasized KUL Rector Fr. Miroslaw Kalinowski, noting that the program will be systematically expanded in cooperation with representatives from other universities.

Concluding the first meeting, the KUL Rector reminded attendees that true freedom begins with inner transformation.

"We want to show listeners that freedom lies within us, and it's up to us to decide how to use it. What we're doing here is the start of a journey worth continuing once they leave prison," he said.