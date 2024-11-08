Philippine bishop: Haiyan anniversary ‘reminds us of our true mission’

Bishop Crispin Varquez of the central Philippine Diocese of Borongan has invited the public to reflect on “the journey we have traveled together,” as the nation marks the 11th anniversary of Super Typhoon Yolanda (international name: Haiyan).

By Mark Saludes - Philippines, LiCAS News

“This moment is not just a remembrance of the challenges we faced but a celebration of the resilience and unity,” said Bishop Crispin Varquez of Borongan in a letter issued on November 8.

Super Typhoon Yolanda, which struck on November 8, 2013, claimed approximately 10,000 lives and affected nearly 11 million people, highlighting the Philippines’ vulnerability and prompting global calls for loss and damage mechanisms as a key component of climate action.

Bishop Varquez said in the aftermath of one of the most powerful tropical cyclones ever recorded, Filipinos have “witnessed the remarkable power of hope and love.”

“Countless hands reached out to support one another, and together we rebuilt lives and restored our beloved community. I am profoundly grateful for the blessings of healing and renewal that have emerged from our shared struggles, and I encourage each of you to give thanks for the strength we have found in one another,” he said.

The bishop encouraged people to use the anniversary as an opportunity to strengthen their commitment to environmental stewardship. He emphasized that the natural beauty of the islands is a divine gift and stressed the responsibility to protect it.

Bishop Varquez urged the government “to reconsider and stop the mining operations” in the Islands of Homonhon and Manicani in Eastern Samar, “which threaten our natural resources and the livelihoods of our people.”

“Together, let us advocate for a sustainable future that honors our God-given land. Let this anniversary remind us of our true mission and our true humanity,” he said.

In Tacloban City, various organizations marked the 11th anniversary of Yolanda with a fluvial procession, calling for the protection of coastal communities and fisheries from the climate crisis and a rapid phase-out of fossil fuels that worsen climate impacts.

Ronald Abao, program manager of Caritas Palo, said, “Nature has not failed to remind us of the harsh impacts triggered by the abuse of its abundance. Typhoon Yolanda’s lessons will always be timeless for a country known to be in a critical position due to the climate crisis.”

He expressed hope that the lessons learned would inspire meaningful collective action from both the government and global leaders, urging them to move away from reliance on fossil fuels. He emphasized their responsibility to protect both the environment and vulnerable communities.

In Manila, activist groups marched to Malacañang Palace to denounce what they described as “ongoing government inaction, ineptitude, and criminal culpability in response to the various disasters” that have affected the country.

Eco Dangla, spokesperson for People Surge, stated that the anniversary serves as a reminder of the thousands of lives and entire communities lost to Yolanda.

Dangla expressed frustration that, despite hopes for progress, recent typhoons—Carina, Enteng, Kristine, and Marce—have demonstrated the Philippine government’s continued inadequacy in addressing climate challenges.

He criticized the government, asserting that despite claims of climate leadership, it remains disastrously inept and bears responsibility for the ongoing impact of these disasters.

“The continued push for environmentally destructive projects, like large-scale mining, mega-dams, and massive forest conversion into private residential enclaves, have reduced the capacities of our watersheds to protect us from flooding,” he said.

