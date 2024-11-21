Cardinal-elect Kikuchi: Migrants and dialogue are Japan’s path to stability

Cardinal-elect Tarcisius Isao Kikuchi, Archbishop of Tokyo, has emphasized the importance of dialogue for global and local stability.

By LiCAS News

In an interview with Vatican’s Fides News Agency, the 66-year-old Archbishop of Tokyo, who also serves as President of Caritas Internationalis, shared insights into the challenges and opportunities facing Japan and the Catholic Church.

“Dialogue is the key to stability. There is no question about it. We have to talk to each other. Dialogue is not only talking; it is also building relationships. And synodality is needed in this area too,” said Cardinal-elect Tarcisius Isao Kikuchi.

Cardinal-elect Kikuchi, a member of the Society of the Divine Word Missionaries, drew on his experiences, including his time as a missionary in Ghana, to address pressing issues in Japan, such as its aging population, youth struggles, and the role of migrants in sustaining society.

Aging society and the role of migrants

“Without migrants, an aging society like Japan will not be able to survive. The government knows the situation but is hesitant to fully accept migrants for fear of entering a new ‘world’ that Japan has never experienced before,” he remarked.

Highlighting the bureaucratic challenges migrants face, he added, “Migrants are not a problem but a hope for the Church. They offer the Catholic community an opportunity to grow with young people and to proclaim the Gospel even in areas where there is no Church.”

Japan’s hesitation to embrace migrants, coupled with economic challenges, has left younger generations vulnerable, he noted.

“Young people in Japan today need communities to which they feel they belong. The Church could be one of these communities, to support them and make them feel that they belong to a much larger reality that can accompany them in their lives,” said the Cardinal-elect.

Nuclear disarmament and peacebuilding

Amid increasing defense spending in Japan, including a 16.5 percent hike in 2024, Cardinal-elect Kikuchi called for a shift away from reliance on military solutions.

“They do not provide any real protection, so you are just throwing money in a garbage can,” he said about nuclear weapons.

He praised this year’s Nobel Peace Prize being awarded to a Japanese anti-nuclear organization, emphasizing that “dialogue is the key to stability, not the threat of weapons. These weapons were created to destroy this world, not to solve problems.”

Inculturation and Church’s role

Reflecting on the Pope’s observation that the Church is often viewed through a Western lens, Cardinal-elect Kikuchi acknowledged the need for greater integration of local cultures.

“The Church itself used to try to be more Western than based on local culture. Our effort for inculturation has not been enough and sufficient,” he said.

Yet, he noted, in contemporary Japan, the Church is increasingly seen as “an oasis where to take refuge from everyday problems.”

As he prepares to assume his new role, Cardinal-elect Kikuchi underscored his approach to leadership.

“To be a good Cardinal, I also have to be able to listen to all people, not only members of the Catholic Church, but also the wider community in society.”

This article was originally published on https://www.licas.news/. All rights reserved. Unauthorized republication by third parties is not permitted.