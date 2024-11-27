UK faith leaders sign joint letter against assisted suicide bill

As Westminster prepares to vote the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, religious leaders in Britain reaffirm their strong opposition to the legislation and call for better funding of palliative care services.

By Lisa Zengarini

The British Parliament is set for a crucial vote on 29 November over a new controversial bill on assisted suicide.

The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, introduced by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, would allow mentally competent, terminally ill adults to end their lives with the authorization of two doctors and a High Court judge.

The issue has sparked widespread debate and opposition in Britain, particularly from religious groups.

Over the past months the Catholic Bishops, along with other faith leaders, have repeatedly voiced their concerns over the ethical, practical, and societal implications of the proposed legislation.

These concerns were reiterated this week in a joint letter signed by several major religious leaders, including Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the President of the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales (CBCEW), the Anglican Bishop of London Sarah Mullally, Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis. Imam Qari Asim Chair of the Mosques & Imams National Advisory Board.

"Right" to die or "duty" to die?

The signatories again warn on the risks of abuse and coercion, particularly for the most vulnerable, including people with disabilities and older people with inadequate social care, who could be pressurized into ending their lives prematurely.

They argue that the current legal framework offers better safeguards, noting that the experience of jurisdictions which have introduced similar legislation shows that “promised safeguards have not always protected the vulnerable and marginalised.”

Need to prioritize high-quality palliative care

Instead of legislating assisted dying, according to the faith leaders, MPs should prioritize high-quality palliative care, which, they said, remains “worryingly underfunded.”

“A truly compassionate response to the end of life lies in the provision of high-quality palliative care services to all who need them.”

The Catholic Medical Association has also criticized the proposed legislation as "dangerous" for palliative care and the doctor-patient relationship, highlighting weak protections for conscientious objection and concerns about Catholic-run hospices being compelled to participate.

The British Medical Association has instead adopted a neutral stance on assisted suicide since 2021.

Two Labour ministers opposing the bill

The bill is supported by Prime Minister Keir Starmer but has met opposition even from two key Labour ministers: Health Secretary Wes Streeting, a devout Christian, and Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood, a practicing Muslim.

Polls indicate that a majority of British citizens support assisted suicide for terminally ill patients suffering from incurable and painful conditions. However, public opinion is sensitive to the framing of the question.

This marks the first parliamentary debate on assisted suicide since 2015, when similar legislation was overwhelmingly rejected by 300 votes to 118.

If the legislation passes the initial vote, it will require further debate and approval through spring 2025.

The decision in Westminster will likely influence Scotland, where similar legislation is under consideration by Liberal Democrat MP Liam McArthur.

