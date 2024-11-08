DRC: The danger of normalising a humanitarian catastrophe

Refugees from DRC sit outside shelters at the Nkamira Transit Centre in Rubavo, March 2024 (AFP or licensors)

The Democratic Republic of Congo has been suffering from internal conflict for decades. As the world focuses its gaze elsewhere, Victor Setibo, Country Director for JRS, reminds us that conflicts should never be normalised and that where people suffer we should never tire of helping, fighting for peace, and hoping for a better future.

By Francesca Merlo

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has been suffering a humanitarian crisis for over 30 years.

With over seven million internally displaced people (IDPs), mostly in the eastern provinces of North Kivu, South Kivu, and Ituri, the country is battling tirelessly for peace, stability, and basic human rights.

As is often the case in lasting conflicts, the eyes of the West get tired and look elsewhere.

The distance of the international community

Speaking of the situation, Victor Setibo, Country Director for the Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS) in the DRC, admitted that “in some ways, yes, the DRC has been forgotten by the international community. This is a very long-lasting conflict, and people seem to have become accustomed to it as if it’s normal.” But there is nothing normal about the depths of the suffering of the people of DRC.

In an interview with Vatican News, Setibo described the grim reality for the 7 million IDPs, who “live in camps with makeshift shelters and lack basic necessities like clean water, food, and access to education”.

An aerial view of the Rusayo IDP camp, home to tens of thousands of people displaced by conflict. The camp is located at the foot of the active Nyiragongo volcano, on the outskirts of Goma

Based in Goma, Setibo has witnessed the crisis and all it entails firsthand. “The situation here is challenging and has been for the last 30 years,” he said. “We’re dealing with a long-lasting humanitarian crisis, and while many actors are trying to help, the needs are immense and far outpace the support being provided.”

Support for the people of DRC

At the grassroots level, Setibo explains, organisations like JRS work tirelessly to provide a lifeline to those affected by the violence. JRS focuses on supporting IDPs by creating emergency learning spaces for children, developing child protection programmes, and setting up child-friendly spaces where children can play safely and receive psychological support.

“We also focus on reconciliation programmes to help rebuild relationships and foster community,” he added.

However hard they try, the challenges seem overwhelming. Aid agencies are struggling to support the people.

“Food aid, for example, doesn’t cover their needs, and medical care is also insufficient,” Setibo said. “They lack mental health and psychological support too.”

A shelter for IDPs, destroyed by bombs on the 3rd of May 2024

The trauma the people of DRC experience is endless, he said, and “as usual, it is the women and children who bear the brunt of it all.”

One of the most serious issues faced by these communities is the prevalence of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), which has become a terrible consequence of displacement and crowded camps.

Seeking justice after violence

“The reality of conflict-related sexual violence is horrific,” Setibo said. “In these ungoverned regions, justice is elusive. Many victims have little faith in the legal system, and with good reason; the judiciary here is weak, and reporting a crime often leads to further victimisation.”

The stigmatisation surrounding such crimes often alienates the victims from families and communities, and the justice system is no help. “Victims can become even more exposed by going to court, which discourages them from seeking justice.”

Meanwhile, armed groups, who wield significant power in these regions, are accountable to no one, making it even more dangerous for victims to speak out.

Setibo explains that JRS has taken an active role in responding to SGBV cases by facilitating medical referrals and providing psychosocial support, while also working on prevention strategies within these vulnerable communities.

Victor Setibo addresses a JRS and British Embassy to the Holy See symposium on conflict-related sexual violence, 6 November 2024

"Hands off the DRC"

It is impossible to look to the future without reflecting on the past. Setibo highlighted the long-lasting legacy of colonialism in the DRC. He noted that while the DRC gained political independence decades ago, its economic dependence on foreign nations and corporations remains.

“This economic dependency, a legacy of colonialism,” he said, “undermines the country’s ability to manage its resources independently and build a stable future.”

A general view of artisanal miners working at the Shabara artisanal mine new Kolwezi, DRC

Rich in minerals, the country has attracted international interests that often disregard the welfare of its people. “The DRC’s resources are a blessing, but they’ve also been a curse,” said Setibo, before recalling the words of Pope Francis during his visit to Kinshasa in 2022 when he said: “Hands off the DRC, hands off Africa. Stop choking Africa; it’s not a mine to be exploited.”

Hope is a necessity

Despite the horrific reality, Setibo insists there is reason for hope. “Yes”, he says, “we cannot lose hope”.

“Our work on the ground is to keep hope alive, living and working with the people, helping them envision a better future.” To Setibo, hope is not a luxury, but rather a necessity, and all the JRS does in the area is a step closer to building change.

Lasting change, Setibo concludes, requires the involvement of everyone: political leaders, the international community, and the local people, who understand their situation better than anyone.

“The affected people only want peace. They want to return home, farm, and send their kids to school,” he said. This, he concluded, is the peace the people hope for: a return to their everyday lives, to the stability and safety which are so normal for some, and which for the people of the DRC has for so long been lost. But for this life to be rebuilt, “help”, and above all, remember, “do not normalise the crisis in the DRC.”

A man holds up a placard reading, in Italian, "Pope Francis we want peace in DRC" during Pope Francis' visit to the country in 2023