Christians stand strong amid persecution in Pakistan

Although persecution has strengthened the Christian faith in Pakistan, Bishop Samson Shukardin strongly condemns the enactment of laws that claim the lives of the innocent.

By Sr. Florina Joseph SCN

Persecution has deeply impacted the Christian community in Pakistan, where it has paradoxically strengthened the faith of believers despite the immense challenges they face.

Speaking to Vatican News, Bishop Samson Shukardin OFM of the diocese of Hyderabad in Pakistan, highlighted the regular persecution faced by the Church in the country.

He noted that Christians remain steadfast in their faith and are prepared to sacrifice their lives for Christ and His Church. This adversity, he remarked, has become fertile ground for vocations to the priesthood.

While addressing the challenges of insecurity, Bishop Shukardin acknowledged the strength of the persecutors but resolutely affirmed, "Jesus is stronger than them."

He recounted the recent case of Shagufta Kiran, a 40-year-old Christian woman sentenced to death by the High Court under Pakistan’s blasphemy laws for forwarding a scandalous WhatsApp message.

The Bishop underscored Mrs Kiran’s innocence, describing her as a victim of systemic vulnerability. "We are fighting for her," he said, adding that they have appealed to the Supreme Court for her release.

Bishop Shukardin lamented the lack of space for dialogue or reform, as extremist groups like the Jihadi, Taliban, and Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) wield greater power than the government. He affirmed that the government was weak, siding with extremists and introducing laws to appease fundamentalist factions.

Despite these bleak circumstances, the Bishop acknowledged international efforts, such as those by the European Endowment for Democracy (EED), which pressures governments to prevent the misuse of laws like those on blasphemy. "We are hopeful," he said, citing advocacy and educational initiatives through media both locally and internationally.

Nevertheless, Bishop Shukardin expressed the Christian community’s current sense of helplessness, highlighting the lack of concrete solutions. He strongly condemned false accusations born out of jealousy, which often lead to the persecution of innocent individuals.

Listen to the interview with Bishop Shukardin