CERNA calls for ‘courageous humility’ to stop war in the Middle East

Closing their ad limina visit and general assembly in Rome, the Bishops of the Regional Episcopal Conference of North Africa (C.E.R.N.A), release a message calling on political leaders in the Middle East to embrace the courage of humility to stop the spiral of violence in the region and urge other nations to stop supplying weapons to the warring parties

The members of the Regional Episcopal Conference of North Africa (C.E.R.N.A), have joined their voices to express deep concern and once again plea for peace amidst the ongoing conflict in the Holy Land. The plea came as the regional body, bringing together the Bishops of Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya and Western Sahara, concluded its annual assembly and their customary Ad Limina visit to Rome on 24 November.

The war in the Middle East and its impact on the small Catholic communities in North Africa were among the several topics discussed by the Bishops who, at the closing of the meeting, issued a message calling on their Churches to dedicate the upcoming Advent season to prayer for peace in the region in solidarity with all the victims of the conflict.

Concern for the innocent victims of the war in the Holy Land

In the letter, the bishops decried the devastating consequences of the prolonged conflict, which has resulted in countless victims, displaced people, and massive destruction, with the suffering population being deprived of essential needs like food and medical care.

“This land where Jesus was born, grew up, spoke words of justice and peace, gave His life for all humanity and rose again has been devastated for over a year by a conflict that has left a trail of victims, displaced people, and massive destruction.”

Condemnation of illegal occupation of Palestinian territory

The bishops also strongly deplored the ongoing illegal colonization or annexation of Palestinian territories in the West Bank which has not been spared by the violence.

"In no case,” they stated, “can the Bible be used to legitimize the colonization and annexation of a territory that belongs to a people who only aspire to live in justice and peace”.

Recent estimates by the Israeli anti-occupation movement Peace Now show that there are at least half a million illegal Israeli settlers spread across 146 settlements and 224 outposts in the West Bank. Moreover, since the deadly Hamas rampage on Israel on 7 October 2023 attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinian properties and lands have dramatically increased.

Peoples and their governments are not the same thing

At the same time, the letter highlighted the importance of distinguishing governments and peoples, noting that the government of Israel does not represent all Israelis, nor does Hamas represent all Palestinians.

The courage to negotiate peace

Affirming their unwavering commitment to peace against all wars, violence, and any act of terrorism," the Bishops of North Africa first appealed to the leaders of the countries involved in the conflict. They assured their prayers that the Heads of State and Government "may embrace the courage of humility, sincerely listening to each other's suffering, respecting everyone, and rejecting all hatred," and may reject "any provocation, desire for destruction, and any spirit of vengeance or domination."

They also urged other nations to commit to promoting peace negotiations, instead of supplying weapons to the warring parties."

The letter concluded by inviting the faithful to dedicate the Advent season to praying for peace and engaging in acts of reconciliation and solidarity with the victims of the conflict.

CERNA's visit to Rome

During their stay in Rome, the bishops discussed several other topics, including the outcome of the recent Synod on synodality, and elected and elected the Archbishop of Tunis, Nicolas Lhernould, as the new President while Cardinal-elect Jean-Paul Vesco OP, Archbishop of Algiers, has been appointed as Vice-President.

Besides meeting Pope Francis and the Heads of the Dicasteries of the Roman Curia, in the Vatican the bishops with representatives of the Muslim community in Rome.

