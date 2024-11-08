Catholics and Jews discuss Ten Commandments in Rome

Jews and Catholics attend the intensive course on the Ten Commandments

The Pontifical University of the Holy Cross holds a multi-day course dedicated to the Christian and Jewish perspectives on the Ten Commandments, seeking to foster a deeper understanding of shared values.

By Fr. Paweł Rytel-Andrianik and Karol Darmoros

The course "One Revelation and Two Traditions: The Ten Commandments and Their Jewish and Christian Interpretations" was a collaborative effort between the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross in Rome and the Isaac Abarbanel University Institute in Buenos Aires. It ran from October 28 to November 7 at the papal university.

Papal inspiration

"It all started with the Holy Father, as it often does. Everything stems from him. He has been enthusiastic about the idea of learning together and encouraged us to find partners in the Catholic Church," said Rabbi Ariel Stofenmacher, the rector of the Isaac Abarbanel University Institute, the first Jewish university in South America.

Holy Cross University is the second Catholic partner in this Jewish-Christian course, following the Pontifical Gregorian University.

Rabbi Stofenmacher noted that a course like this, where Catholic priests learn from a rabbi, illustrates the bond between the two faiths. "We have one Father; we are brothers," he added.

Professor Juan Carlos Ossandon, the course organizer from the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross, highlighted the value of the initiative.

"Both organizing and participating in this course have been incredibly positive and enriching experiences. The atmosphere was warm and cooperative," he remarked.

Attending the course was an "illuminating" experience for Silvana Bacman, who said it revealed the many connections between Christianity and Judaism.

"I appreciated that instead of focusing on differences, we were able to find things that unite us. We all share the same goals; our sources are the same," she said.

Ms. Bacman added that people of different faiths must come together, especially today, and live guided by their beliefs, even with differences.

Christian-Jewish dialogue in practice

Throughout the course, participants attended lectures by distinguished experts, who examined the Ten Commandments in historical, religious, and cultural contexts.

Rabbi Stofenmacher presented the Jewish interpretation of the Commandments, focusing on their roots in Jewish culture.

Silvina Chemen discussed the symbolism of the Book of Exodus and the encounter between the Chosen People and God, while Iranzu Galdeano explored the significance of Pentecost and its links to the Ten Commandments. Filippo Serafini analyzed the structure of the Commandments.

The course also included a visit to the Vatican Library, where participants viewed its priceless collections. They also toured the Synagogue and Jewish Museum in Rome, where they had the chance to participate in Sabbath prayers. The group later gathered for dinner in Rome's Jewish quarter.

"Now, as I walk through those streets, I will do so with a new, more conscious understanding of this vital 'piece' of Rome's history," said Professor Ossandon.

At the close of the nearly two-week seminar, there was a public session focused on the Dead Sea Scrolls, where Adolfo D. Roitman and Joseph Sievers shared insights into the world of Jesus and his disciples, illuminated by the ancient texts from Qumran.