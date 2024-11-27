Cardinal Sako: Christian unity is only path out of current crises

File Photo: Patrarch of the Chaldean Church, Cardinal Sako, cuts the ribbon before a mass in the 80-year-old Chaldean Catholic Church of Uma al-Mauna, Mosul, Northern Iraq (AFP or licensors)

Cardinal Louis Raphaël Sako, Chaldean Patriarch of Baghdad, calls for unity among the Churches of the East, proposing practical steps to overcome divisions and address shared challenges.

By Francesca Merlo



Cardinal Louis Raphaël Sako, Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church, has called for the four Churches that are rooted in the ancient Church of the East to work toward unity. These include the Chaldean Church, the Assyrian Church, the Ancient Church, and the Assyrian Evangelical Protestant Church.

As reported by the Vatican's Fides News Agency, Cardinal Sako reflected on the divisions that have marked these Christian communities and likened the Churches to passengers navigating different waves but travelling together and "in the same boat."

In a statement released by the Chaldean Patriarcate, the Cardinal stressed that unity is not only a necessity but “the only solution to the challenges of our time.”

Cardinal Sako highlighted the enduring declaration of faith which is shared across these Christian Churches, which states: "I believe in One, Holy, Catholic, and Apostolic Church."

Cardinal Sako noted that despite many centuries of division, the essence of the Church remains unified. He went on to describe schisms as being “against the will of Christ,” underscoring the profound harm caused by the fragmentation of the Church of the East into four distinct entities.

However, Cardinal Sako stressed that his call for unity is not a request to return to the past.

He explained that “unity is not about returning to what we were but about focusing on what we should become", adding that his aim is to heal the wounds of division and foster “full communion” between these historic Churches.

Six steps towards unity

In his appeal, Cardinal Sako outlined six practical proposals for a “new vision” of the Church of the East.

Firstly, he said, a shared understanding of unity is necessary. He called for a broad and practical approach to achieving Christ's will for a united Church.

Secondly, Cardinal Sako highlighted the importance of distinguishing between doctrinal and administrative issues, emphasising the importance of separating matters of faith and morality from those of Church discipline and administration.

The third step towards unity, according to Cardinal Sako, is to understand historical divisions. He urged the faithful to reflect on the historical causes of division, approaching the issue with openness and withouth preconceived judgments.

Turning to the fourth step, Cardinal Sako expressed the importance of sharing resources. He suggested that, in a move towards practical reconciliation, Church buildings and places of worship could be made available for shared use, allowing all faithful to participate in sacraments recognised by the Catholic Church.

The fifth step includes encouraging inclusivity among the laity. Cardinal Sako invited laypeople to move beyond ethnic and nationalistic divisions, fostering a broader Christian identity.

Finally, the sixth step towards inclusivity, according to Cardinal Sako, is to address Christian decline in Iraq. He called attention to the declining Christian population and urged the Churches to work together with evangelical zeal to combat indifference to faith, secularism, and the divisions within Christianity itself.

Unity as a response to modern-day challenges

Bringing his statement to a close and reflecting on the Church's rich synodal tradition, Cardinal Sako lamented the current state of division and compared it to the Church's earlier ability to "walk together" and share responsibility for its mission.

"We must look to unity as the only solution to today’s challenges," he concluded.