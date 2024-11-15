Belarus: Catholic priest charged for treason

Father Henryk Akalatovich, who was arrested a year ago, is on trial for treason although charges remain unknown.

By Vatican News

In Belarus, a Catholic priest, 64-year-old Father Henryk Akalatovich, has been accused of alleged state treason, and is due to stand trial in a district court in the capital, Minsk.

According to the Belarusian human rights organization, Vyasna, the trial is scheduled to begin on November 25.

The reasons behind the treason charge, which could result in a prison sentence of 7 to 15 years and a heavy fine, are not known.

Long pretrial detention

Fr Akalatovich, of Polish origin, was born in Belarus and holds Belarusian citizenship. Ordained as a priest in 1984, he served as the parish priest of St. Joseph's Church in the Valozhyn district, Minsk region, until his arrest on November 16, 2023.

During his lengthy pretrial detention, there have been concerns about his health. Shortly before his arrest, he underwent surgery for an abdominal cancer.