Archbishop Welby resigns after publication of sex abuse report

The Archbishop of Canterbury resigns following the publication of an independent review and mounting pressure to stand down after his handling of an abuse scandal.

By Vatican News

Archbishop Justin Welby resigned as Archbishop of Canterbury on Tuesday saying he had failed to ensure there was a proper investigation into allegations of abuse by a volunteer at Christian summer camps decades ago.

Revd Welby, who is also the head of the worldwide Anglican Communion, released a statement in which he said “Having sought the gracious permission of His Majesty The King, I have decided to resign as Archbishop of Canterbury.”

In his statement, Welby quoted the independent Makin Review that, he said “has exposed the long-maintained conspiracy of silence about the heinous abuses of John Smyth.”

He said that when he was informed in 2013 and told that police had been notified, he “believed wrongly that an appropriate resolution would follow.”

“It is very clear that I must take personal and institutional responsibility for the long and re-traumatising period between 2013 and 2024,” the archbishop continued, noting that “ It is my duty to honour my Constitutional and church responsibilities, so exact timings will be decided once a review of necessary obligations has been completed, including those in England and in the Anglican Communion.”

Profound commitment to create a safer church

Archbishop Welby expressed his hope that this decision will make clear “how seriously the Church of England understands the need for change and our profound commitment to creating a safer church.”

“As I step down I do so in sorrow with all victims and survivors of abuse,” he said.

In the statement, Archbishop Welby referred to what he called a “long felt and profound sense of shame at the historic safeguarding failures of the Church of England,” and noted that he has struggled to introduce improvements.

“In the meantime, I will follow through on my commitment to meet victims. I will delegate all my other current responsibilities for safeguarding until the necessary risk assessment process is complete,” he added, concluding that he believes that the decision to step aside is in the best interests of the Church of England.