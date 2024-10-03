Catholic schools mourn losses in tragic bus fire in Thailand

A mourner arranges a garland around the portrait of a victim of a school bus fire at Wat Khao Phraya Sangkharam School in Uthai Thani on October 2, 2024. (Photo by Chanakarn Laosarakham / AFP) (AFP or licensors)

Catholic schools have expressed sorrow and offered condolences to the families of the students and teachers who lost their lives in a tragic bus fire on Tuesday in Thailand.

By Chainarong Monthienvichienchai - Thailand, LiCAS News

“Some Catholic schools have canceled the activities and trips planned for this month, while others have postponed them indefinitely,” said Fr. Paul Ekarat Homprathum of the Catholic Education Council of Thailand.

The bus, which was carrying six teachers and 39 elementary and junior high school students from Uthai Thani province, about 300 kilometers north of Bangkok, was en route to Ayutthaya and Nonthaburi provinces for a school trip on Tuesday.

Assumption Thonburi School announces the cancellation of all off-campus activities for the month of October.

The fire broke out while the bus was traveling on a highway north of Bangkok and spread so rapidly that many passengers were unable to escape.

The bus that caught fire killed 23 students and teachers in suburban Bangkok. Families arrived in the capital on Oct. 2 to help identify the victims.

Initial reports said that some of the victims were trapped inside the bus because of malfunctioning emergency doors. Rescuers later discovered the bodies of three teachers found embracing their students in a final, desperate attempt to shield them from the flames.

“Tragedies like this can happen,” said Fr. Ekarat, but he emphasized the importance of schools supporting their students and staff during the grieving process.

“Administrators, especially in Catholic schools, play a key role in helping staff and students cope with an event like this,” he explained, noting that prayers, liturgical celebrations, and ongoing emotional support are crucial.

The driver, identified by police as Saman Chanput, surrendered several hours after the fire on Tuesday evening.

Authorities have charged him with reckless driving causing death and injury, failing to assist others, and failing to report the accident.

According to Chayanont Meesati, deputy regional police chief, the driver told investigators that he was driving normally until the front right tire lost balance.

The bus then struck another vehicle and scraped a concrete barrier on the highway, causing sparks that ignited the fire.

Saman said he initially attempted to extinguish the flames by retrieving a fire extinguisher from another bus traveling with the same group.

However, he was unable to contain the blaze and fled the scene in a panic, Chayanont told reporters. Police are also investigating whether the bus company complied with safety regulations.

Three students remain hospitalized, with two in serious condition.

