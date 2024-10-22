India: Bearing the torch of hope for migrants in Kerala

Sister Gracy conducts an awareness session to the migrants on Leptospirosis in Kozhikode.

Sister Gracy Thombrakudyil SCN has made it her mission to serve people of various religions who migrate from one state to another, assisting them along a transformative journey that leads from oppression to empowerment. Her example has inspired many other religious, lay people and non-governmental organizations to take up the cause of migrants as their own.

By Sister Florina Joseph SCN

Born as the third child of her family, Sister Gracy Thombrakudyil, now a Sister of Charity of Nazareth (SCN), hails from a town in Kerala located in Southern India.



In the early years of her religious life, Sister Gracy worked with the Santhal Tribals in Jharkhand to educate and empower them. Little did she know this experience would serve as a preparation for her future endeavours.

Plight of migrants

In the late 1990s, India saw a significant surge of migrants from the Northern States to the South, particularly Kerala, in search of employment and financial stability. Although the educational and healthcare systems met their needs, they often faced discrimination from the local residents.

Many lived in tiny, crowded apartments with bare minimum facilities at expensive rates, organized by their employers. Employers often imposed restrictions on visitors, as they would pay surprise visits and count the number of slippers to ensure no additional members were present.

At work, contractors were overly demanding and often abusive for minor errors. Migrants were forced to work without a rest day and with punishing deadlines, receiving no room for relaxation. Many of the migrants had their wages garnished, leaving them vulnerable and fearful of termination and humiliation, enduring oppression for their families' survival.

Listen to a clip of the interview

Responding to migrant’s cry

Giving heed to the cry of these economic migrants, Jesuits serving in India, in collaboration with the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, initiated a ministry for them.

Sister Gracy was appointed as a social worker, and drawing on her knowledge of tribal cultures and languages, particularly ‘Santhali’ and ‘Ho,’ she plunged into rescuing these individuals from their distress.

Sister Gracy organizes migrant workers applying for the Labour Welfare Scheme Card at the Labour Welfare Office in Kozhikode

Through her efforts, Sister Gracy was able to gather Catholic migrants for Eucharistic celebrations and cultural festivities. Since 2015, she has been caring for migrants regardless of their religious backgrounds to ensure they receive education on government schemes, access to healthcare, and the ability to file complaints in case of any abuse in the work place or their residence.

A pioneer in systemic change

In her pioneering work with the migrants in the State of Kerala, Sister Gracy’s advocacy has fostered a paradigm shift in the local population’s perception of migrants.

Sister Gracy participates in the Administrative Reforms Commission Workshop at Thiruvananthapuram.

In the beginning, these migrants fell victim to discrimination by the local Malayalis, and there existed a huge gap between local residents and migrants. Observing this reality, Sister Gracy established a platform that motivated local residents, who had previously been passive observers, to engage as volunteers in support of migrants.

Sister Gracy involves two locals for the migrant pocket meeting in Thottathinkadavu, Kozhikode.

She moves around to different parts of Kerala, helping the local Catholic clergy and consecrated religious to learn to befriend migrants.

Hurdles on the Way

In her mission to the marginalized, Sister Gracy has come across various hurdles. One challenge is the varying number of migrants, which affects the consistency of the work.

When she began her ministry, some employers looked unfavourably on Sister Gracy and her team, who were acting as agents of justice for the migrants.

Yet, after several years of ministry, the migrants have been empowered to register complaints themselves and have learned not to tolerate injustice at any cost.

Mother to migrants

The migrants in Kerala have found a home in Sister Gracy, and she has been a mother and a beacon of hope to many people in the district of Kozhikode.

She embodies the essence of Pope Francis’s call during his General Audience on August 28, 2024, when he called for a “renewed and deepened look” that embraces the faces and stories of those crossing borders in search of hope.

Sister Gracy addresses the migrants who registered for the ‘Electrician Course’ training programme at Don Bosco Engineering College in Kozhikode district.