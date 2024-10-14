Religious sisters in Zambia implementing eco-friendly agriculture

Sr. Junza Mwangani explains the project's success to Sr. Jane Wakahiu, head of the Catholic Sisters program at the Hilton Foundation

In the wake of droughts triggered by climate change in Zambia, the Sisters of the Holy Spirit are implementing an eco-friendly agriculture project aimed at fighting climate change.

By Sandra Kunda

In an effort to live out and promote Laudato si', the encyclical of Pope Francis that focuses on caring for our common home, the Sisters of the Holy Spirit in Mazabuka District of Southern Province, supported by the Conrad Hilton Foundation, are implementing an eco-friendly agriculture project. The project is aimed at fighting climate change and fostering adaptation in the Magoye area.

The Mazabuka project is a holistic endeavor of integrated farming practices to create a robust and environmentally friendly agricultural system.

One of the standout features is the fish farming operation, which has provided a reliable source of protein for the local community, while generating income to support the project’s other activities.

The fish farming ponds are managed using sustainable methods that minimize environmental impact and promote biodiversity.

Providing water, meat and eggs

Water management is another critical component of the project. The use of drip irrigation systems has ensured the efficient use of water resources, which is especially crucial in the arid climate of Mazabuka.

These systems reduce water wastage and ensure that crops receive the necessary hydration to thrive, thereby increasing agricultural productivity and resilience against drought.

The poultry and piggery ventures have also been highly successful, contributing to the diversification of the farm’s output.

The initiatives have not only improved food security by providing a steady supply of meat and eggs but have also generated additional revenue streams that support the project’s sustainability.

The poultry farm is operated with a focus on animal welfare and environmental sustainability, using organic feed and implementing waste management practices that reduce pollution.

Healthy laying hens in a well-kept environment at the Sisters of the Holy Spirit farm in Zambia, Mazabuka District.

Training program for students and women

Sr. Junza Mwangani, a Sister of the Holy Spirit, is managing the project. She provided an overview of the project's achievements and future plans.

"We are currently working with 4 other congregations to ensure food security and every congregation is working with 15 women, making them 70 all together,” she explained.

She highlighted that the cornerstone of this project is its comprehensive training program for students and women.

“By educating women and the young people in eco-friendly agricultural practices, the project is fostering a culture of sustainability that will benefit the community for generations to come,” said Sr. Junza.

She added that the training program covers a wide range of topics, including organic farming, renewable energy, and conservation techniques. Students are provided with hands-on experience and are encouraged to develop innovative solutions to agricultural challenges.

Sr. Junza added that the project has seen tremendous growth and success on eco-friendly practices; it has therefore not only benefitted the environment but also empowered the community.

Winter maize being grown using drip irrigation by the sisters of the Holy Spirit

Testament of religious sisters living Laudato si'

Sr. Jane Wakahiu, associate Vice President, Program Operations and Head of Catholic Sisters at the Conrad Hilton Foundation, visited the project in Mazabuka.

She highlighted that the project is a definition of true human integral development and teaches others that they can always utilize the natural resources God has provided so that no one goes hungry.

Sr. Wakahiu expressed her deep satisfaction with the progress and impact of the project, which not only contributes community food security but also contributes to the broader fight against climate change.

"Projects like these are a true testament of religious sisters living pope Francis’s vision of Laudato si’," Sr. Wakahiu remarked.

The Mazabuka project stands as a beacon of hope and progress in the face of global environmental challenges. With ongoing support from the Hilton Foundation and other stakeholders, it has the potential to serve as a model for similar initiatives in Zambia.