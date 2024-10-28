A community embracing diversity: Religious sisters in Australia

A former soldier from an elite military unit in the Philippines, a collaborator of Archbishop Karol Wojtyla from Krakow, and a theologian from Belarus—all share the same calling and mission. They live together in multicultural communities, alongside sisters born in Australia and those who moved from the United States, Poland, the Philippines, and Belarus.

By Sr. Amata J. Nowaszewska, CSFN

In line with their unique charism, these religious sisters provide spiritual support and assistance to families, drawing their strength from prayer and community life.

The Australian province of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth recently concluded its annual gathering in Baulkham Hills (Sydney). "We work in different ministries, so we don't always get a chance to see each other. This is the time to catch up, pray together, and support each other," explains Sister Maureen, who moved to Australia from the United States.

From Special Forces to Religious Life

Sister Rita, a former professional soldier in an elite special forces unit in the Philippines, loved challenges and adventure. Her decision to become a nun surprised everyone.

"It was the most meaningful decision of my life," she assured her family, and she has never looked back. For the past 20 years, she has lived in Australia, where she has earned the nickname "the soul doctor."

She ministers to families as a hospital pastoral care worker and collaborates with the Holy Family Association, organizing formation meetings for families.

"The sisters in my community support me in many different ways," she says. "One of the most important forms of support is their prayers. They may not always be with me, but we are together with the families whenever possible."

Sisters with young people in Marayong

The Pope's Surprise and a Ministry of Compassion

Sister Joanna, originally from Poland, has been working with the sick and elderly for over 30 years. Before moving to Australia, she collaborated with Archbishop Karol Wojtyla (the future Pope John Paul II) in Krakow.

Her ministry focuses on providing spiritual and emotional support to patients in long-term care and their families, often in the most challenging moments of life.

Recalling her decision to move to Australia, Sr. Joanna shares a personal story of her conversation with Pope John Paul II during an audience in Rome.

He noticed her in the crowd and stopped for a brief chat. "Jo, why are you going there?" he asked, clearly surprised. She received his blessing nonetheless, along with a handwritten note of good wishes, which she still treasures as a valuable keepsake.

"We're not here to do grand things," Sister Joanna explains. "But we are always available for people. They can call us at any time, day or night, and if needed, we'll be there."

Her ministry extends far beyond the Polish community, reaching people from various backgrounds and faiths, aligned with the mission of Holy Family Services: "Hospitality, Love, and Acceptance."

Sr. Agnieszka with a resident of the Aged Care - Holy Family Services

Responding to Spiritual Needs

For the sisters, each person is unique, and their mission is to meet people where they are—both spiritually and emotionally.

Sister Paula, originally from Belarus, works at a Catholic school in Thornton, Newcastle. Her role is to provide pastoral care to both students and staff.

Although she initially wanted to serve in missions in Africa, she felt called to answer the need in Australia and has since felt at home there.

"Australia is a mission country," she reflects. "People here need God; they need Jesus—but not the Jesus from theology textbooks, the Jesus who sits with them and listens." She aims to help children not only learn about religion but to love Jesus and the Church.

The Strength of Community

The Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth has been present in Australia for over 70 years.

They manage Holy Family Services in Marayong, which offers comprehensive care for older people with 146 beds, a retirement village with 28 homes, and an Early Learning Center for young children. In addition to Marayong, the sisters serve in other areas across New South Wales and Perth.

Regarding the recent meeting, Sr. Margaret Kozub, the provincial superior, says, "The priority of this gathering is being together and enjoying each other's presence. It's a time for praying together, for formation, and discussions about our mission and provincial matters."

The sisters firmly believe that their community life is vital to their mission in Australia.

Australian Province of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth