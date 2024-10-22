Cardinal Dziwisz: John Paul II was ‘a builder of peace and dialogue’

Pope St. John Paul II at the inaugural Mass of his pontificate on October 22, 1978

As the Church celebrates the liturgical memorial of St. John Paul II, Cardinal Stanisław Dziwisz recalls the Polish Pope’s unforgettable words that launched his pontificate: “Do not be afraid. Open wide the doors to Christ.”

By Fr. Andrea Vena and Fr. Paweł Rytel-Andrianik

The liturgical memorial of Pope St. John Paul II coincides with the anniversary of the beginning of his papacy on October 22, 1978.

Speaking to Vatican News, Cardinal Stanisław Dziwisz, emphasized that John Paul II's teachings on peace are more relevant today than ever, given the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

‘Engaging in effective negotiations is not humiliation’

"It is never too late to come to an understanding and to continue discussions. To reflect on one's duties, to engage in energetic negotiations does not mean to be humiliated, but to work with responsibility for peace," said John Paul II during the Angelus on March 16, 2003, just before the outbreak of the Iraq War.

Cardinal Dziwisz, who served as John Paul II's personal secretary for 39 years, reiterated in the interview that the Polish Pope did everything possible to promote peace worldwide.

"I believe that today, John Paul II's teachings are more relevant than ever, considering the ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Middle East," he remarked.

"Do not be afraid" – A timeless call

During the Eucharistic celebration marking the start of his papacy on October 22, 1978, John Paul II delivered his iconic message: "Do not be afraid! Open wide the doors for Christ!"

Referring to these words, Cardinal Dziwisz highlighted that this remains a daily call, still relevant for the Church, the modern world, individuals, and diverse communities.

Reflecting on John Paul II's teachings, which encompassed peace, the defense of life, workers' rights, the dignity of politics, the appreciation of feminine genius, the Eucharist, and divine mercy, Cardinal Dziwisz expressed gratitude to Pope Francis for his strong stance on the sanctity of life.

"We are thankful for the words spoken by Pope Francis in Brussels," said the Cardinal, as the Pope defended the dignity of human life from its beginning to its natural end.

Pope Francis and John Paul II

"We especially need his example and fatherly care, but one cannot fully understand Saint John Paul II without knowing Karol Wojtyła," wrote Pope Francis in the introduction to the recently published book La meta è la felicità (The Goal is Happiness).

The book, printed in Italian, includes 366 mostly-unpublished writings, from before the pontificate of Karol Wojtyła.

Reflecting on these words, Cardinal Dziwisz noted that John Paul II appointed Father Jorge Bergoglio as a bishop in Argentina and later created him Cardinal.

In conclusion, Cardinal Dziwisz urged everyone to seek truth and find a trustworthy guide in the teachings of every Pope, as each is a Successor of St. Peter.