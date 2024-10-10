Religious sister honored for decades-long service to Indigenous People in the Philippines

Sr. Minerva Caampued is seen with Agta children in Cagayan in this undated photo. The image is from Sr. Caampued's Facebook account.

Sr. Minerva Caampued, a Franciscan nun, has been named the recipient of the 2024 St. Teresa of Calcutta Award for her nearly three-decade-long commitment to the Indigenous Agta community in the northern Philippine province of Cagayan.

By LiCAS News

Sr. Minerva Caampued of the Franciscan Apostolic Sisters was recognized for her dedicated service to the Indigenous people of Sta. Ana town, where she has worked to preserve their heritage while promoting education and sustainable livelihoods.

The award, established in 1983 by the AY Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Yuchengco Group of Companies, and the Manila Jaycees, celebrates outstanding individuals whose selfless service reflects the charitable legacy of Mother Teresa.

Sr. Minerva was honored during a ceremony on October 4, a significant date as the country marks Indigenous Peoples’ Month.

The awarding organizations praised Sr. Minerva’s comprehensive efforts in uplifting Agta’s quality of life through various initiatives, according to a report by CBCP News.

“She remains a shining example of compassion, inspiring hope, and transformation—elevating lives through selfless service,” the organization said.

Her programs encompass education, environmental protection, healthcare, and feeding initiatives, with the goal of addressing the marginalization faced by the Indigenous community.

In her message sent to LiCAS News, Sr. Minerva shared her gratitude, dedicating the recognition to the Agta people. “I am not called to be successful, but to be faithful,” she said.



“I dedicate it to the Agta communities, who continue to face the challenges of defending their ancestral domain, asserting their rights, and preserving their rich cultural heritage amidst marginalization,” she said.

“Their strength and resilience are a constant source of inspiration to me. This award is not mine alone, but a tribute to their unwavering spirit,” the sister added.

Sr. Minerva emphasized the persistent challenges that indigenous communities in the Philippines encounter, particularly the struggle to protect their ancestral lands from external threats.

She noted that the recognition was especially meaningful during Indigenous Peoples’ Month. Drawing inspiration from the life and ministry of St. Teresa of Calcutta, as well as the teachings of St. Francis of Assisi, she reaffirmed the commitment to continue supporting marginalized groups, including indigenous people, and to persist in the mission of serving those in need.

The St. Teresa of Calcutta Award, named after the renowned humanitarian who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979, seeks to honor individuals who embody the spirit of service and compassion.

