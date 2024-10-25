Philippine bishop appeals for ‘hope and prayers’ for typhoon-hit communities

A man walks among debris in Nabua from floods caused by Tropical Storm Trami (AFP or licensors)

In the wake of the destruction wrought by Typhoon Trami, which killed at least 46 people in the Philippines, the Archbishop of Caceres has launched an appeal for prayers and material aid for victims.

By Mark Saludes, LiCAS News

Archbishop Rex Andrew Alarcon of Caceres has issued an appeal for aid and support for typhoon victims, saying that such assistance would be a significant uplift during this challenging time.



“Your help and support are much needed. These will certainly be a great encouragement for us in this difficult situation,” he said in a letter of appeal issued on October 24.

The prelate said that the hours following the onslaught of Typhoon Kristine (international name: Trami) have “not been easy, but gestures of kindness, support, and assistance give us hope and uplift our spirits.”

Archbishop Alarcon expressed gratitude to the first responders and those who initially provided help, support, and rescue efforts, as well as to those who have offered their prayers.

“It is already the 2nd day after the typhoon, and we still hear the same cry for help from other communities. May we seek your help,” he said.

Archbishop Alarcon, who heads the Episcopal Commission on Youth of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, shared that a religious sister had reached out to him a day after the typhoon, requesting assistance in providing food for over 500 evacuees sheltering in a Catholic school.

The same nun texted him again the following day, informing him that “many are asking for food now, children are crying… we also need water.”

Archbishop Alarcon said that many families are currently staying in various shelters, including homes, evacuation centers, parishes, schools, village halls, and covered courts.

He emphasized that they are in need of non-perishable food items such as rice, canned goods, and biscuits, as well as water, medicine, hygiene kits, innerwear, blankets, flashlights, sleeping kits, and other essential supplies.

He said that many towns are “still flooded and difficult to reach,” adding that transportation is impaired and rescue operations are ongoing, but more boats are needed.

“In the isolated areas, communication networks are non-functional yet and have no more energy supply. There is no more water and food. Stores were also affected by the typhoon,” he added.

Typhoon Kristine unleashed heavy rains for several days, leading to severe floods and landslides that resulted in at least 21 fatalities in the Bicol region, according to the Office of Civil Defense.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported that the storm impacted 431,738 families, or roughly 2.08 million people, across 12 regions.

Before making landfall in the northern Philippines on Thursday, the storm had already caused significant damage in Bicol, affecting 345,548 families, or around 1.7 million residents.

The OCD also noted that over 700 villages in 15 towns across six Bicol provinces were inundated or hit by landslides, with six individuals reported missing.

This article was originally published on https://www.licas.news/. All rights reserved. Unauthorized republication by third parties is not permitted.