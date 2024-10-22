Order of Malta strengthens lifeline of support for Ukraine

The Sovereign Order of Malta is providing extensive humanitarian aid and psychological support to Ukraine, addressing both immediate needs and long-term recovery amidst the ongoing war.

By Francesca Merlo and Stefano Leszczynski

The Sovereign Order of Malta, in collaboration with the Ukrainian Embassy to the Holy See, hosted a conference addressing "The Humanitarian Crisis in Ukraine During Wartime and the Order of Malta's Support" on Monday, 21 October.

Throughout the two years of Russia's brutal war in Ukraine, the Order of Malta has been steadfast in its commitment to helping and supporting victims of the conflict.

A dipolimatic milestone

Speaking to Vatican News’ Stefano Leszczynski, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the Holy See, Andrii Yurash, highlighted the dual significance of the conference, which took place in Rome.

"This meeting is very important because it has two key aspects," he said. The formal aspect of the gathering marks the 15th anniversary of full diplomatic relations between Ukraine and the Holy See—a milestone in itself.

Ambassador Yurash also emphasised the deeper, more personal importance of the occasion as being "a chance for us to express our gratitude to the Order for all they have done, not just during these sixteen years of diplomatic relations, but for the entire period of their presence in Ukraine."

The Order of Malta has been active in Ukraine since 1992, tirelessly providing humanitarian aid. Since the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022, the need for their support has grown exponentially.

The Ambassador praised the Order’s humanitarian aid efforts, noting that they are the largest since World War II. "We are deeply grateful for their support," he added.

An urgent crisis

Mohammed El Hajj, the country coordinator for the Order of Malta, spoke to the enormity of the challenge, particularly focusing on the psychological toll that the war has taken on the Ukrainian people.

"The crisis in Ukraine is a 'protracted crisis,'" Mr. El Hajj told Vatican News, before explaining that "the psychological needs are massive and affect everyone in the country, both in the west or the east."



Mr. El Hajj explained that the Order’s work in Ukraine began in 2014, following the onset of the conflict, initially focusing on mental health and psychological support. However, since the full-scale invasion in February 2022, their efforts have expanded.

In addition to psychological assistance, the Order provides vital humanitarian aid, such as food and hygiene kits, shelter support, and medical aid. These efforts are crucial, particularly for displaced individuals and families who have lost their homes and loved ones.

The trauma inflicted by the war, which has spanned nearly a decade, will require long-term psychological and emotional support. Mr. El Hajj stressed that the need for mental health care could extend for "at least another five to ten years."

Looking ahead

As the conflict drags on, the Order of Malta is also preparing for the future, with a focus on "early recovery" efforts that transition from immediate humanitarian aid to long-term development.

"This will be essential for rebuilding society," Mr. El Hajj explained, highlighting the importance of "winterisation" efforts, as Ukraine faces yet another harsh winter, aggravated by the destruction of 60% of its energy infrastructure due to targeted attacks.

"One of our core emergency responses this winter, and likely next winter too, is supporting Ukraine’s energy needs," he explained, particularly in the country’s east and south, where the damage has been most severe.

Endless commitment

The Sovereign Order of Malta continues to commit itself to supporting the Ukrainian people.

"We are grateful for any assistance we can receive," Ambassador Yurash concluded. By providing emergency shelter to psychological support and long-term recovery, he said, the Sovereign Order of Malta continues to commit itself to supporting the Ukrainian people.