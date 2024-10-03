Nepal floods displace thousands, Catholic Church calls for global aid

Women look at a damaged building uprooted after heavy rains near Kathmandu on October 1 (AFP or licensors)

The Pro-Vicar Apostolic of Nepal has appealed for global aid and solidarity in the wake of devastating floods that have led to one of the country’s worst natural disasters in recent decades.

By LiCAS News

Severe floods caused by three days of heavy rains have devastated Nepal, marking one of the country’s worst natural disasters in recent decades.

“We have had three days of heavy rains and floods, which occurred from many small rivers and streams that overflowed. They are among the most intense that Nepal has ever seen in recent decades,” said Fr. Silas Bogati, Pro-Vicar Apostolic of Nepal in an interview with Agenzia Fides.

The flooding, which occurred between September 27 and 28, has claimed the lives of at least 217 people, including 35 children, with more than 130 others injured and 26 missing, according to initial estimates by government authorities.

“Now there is great suffering; thousands of people have lost their homes and everything they had at home, many do not know where to sleep. The situation is critical in Kathmandu and in many other areas of the country,” the priest said.

The floods have left thousands of families displaced, with many losing their homes and belongings. Landslides and blocked roads have hindered relief operations in Kathmandu and other districts.

Thirteen major hospitals have been damaged, while water supplies have been cut off in numerous areas, raising concerns over potential outbreaks of waterborne diseases such as cholera and vector-borne diseases like dengue fever.

In the village of Godavari, located a few kilometers from Kathmandu, Catholic families living near the river have also been impacted by the floods.

“Even some Catholic families who live here, near the river, are in conditions of poverty and penury. They have nothing. But there is already an effort of solidarity to help them,” Fr. Bogati said.

Caritas Nepal has initiated an assessment of the damage and is preparing to provide assistance to displaced families. In both Godavari and the capital, schools remain closed, roads are blocked, and large amounts of mud have made areas inaccessible.

The organization is working on a rapid response plan to deliver essential aid, including food, clothing, and shelter for those left without basic necessities. Additionally, local parish volunteers have already begun efforts to clear mud from accessible homes, according to the priest.

The floods have caused extensive damage, including the destruction of 54 schools, depriving more than 10,000 children of access to education.

“In this situation of suffering and precariousness, we try to do our part, bringing aid and showing solidarity to all those in need. We will need help from abroad,” he said.

This article was originally published on https://www.licas.news/. All rights reserved. Unauthorized republication by third parties is not permitted.