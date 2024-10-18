Myanmar’s Cardinal Bo: 'Peace is possible, dialogue is the only way'

File photo of people taking refuge in Myanmar's jungle as they flee violence (AFP or licensors)

Cardinal Charles Bo, Archbishop of Yangon, speaks of how tens of thousands of people fleeing the conflict in Myanmar, are either hiding in the jungle or crossing the borders in search of work as migrant labourers. Although there is no sign of mediation, he says the people have not lost their faith.

By Antonella Palermo and Linda Bordoni

Myanmar has been wracked by violence since a military coup in 2021, that overthrew Aun San Suu Kyi’s democratically elected government, and plunged it into conflict.

Speaking to Vatican Media, the Archbishop of Yangon, Cardinal Charles Maung Bo, reflected on the grave situation, where an estimated 40,000 migrants are currently crossing borders in search of safety.

"People are hiding in the jungles," Cardinal Bo said, adding that "Many of the young are becoming migrant workers, forced to leave because of the very complex situation in the country."

The conflict, which has involved not just the military and insurgents but also the People’s Defense Force, shows no signs of abating, and the Cardinal highlighted the grave uncertainty of the situation: "For the moment, it is unpredictable. We don't see the future very clearly. It’s hard to know what will happen next."

Cardinal Charles Maung Bo

ASEAN Summit in Laos

Despite international efforts, including a recent meeting of ASEAN countries who met in Laos this month for a summit aiming to find a way to tackle the war in Myanmar, Cardinal Bo said progress towards peace remains elusive.

"Both sides were urged to stop fighting, but on the ground, the insurgents are taking positions while the military uses air raids. It’s very difficult," he said.

ASEAN Summit in Laos

Pope’s tireless appeals

The Cardinal pointed out that Pope Francis never forgets the suffering nation, and continues to draw attention to Myanmar in his Angelus messages, saying, “Non dimenticare il Myanmar: Do not forget Myanmar.”

The Burmese prelate echoed the Pope’s concern, calling for dialogue: "We don't blame any side. Instead, we call on them to come to the table for reconciliation."

When asked about reported calls for peace talks by the military junta, Cardinal Bo acknowledged the challenges of trust between the warring factions but said he maintains hope: "For the time being, fighting continues. But we remain firm in our belief that peace is possible."

Members of an insurgent militia in Myanmar

The faith is strong

The Archbishop of Yangon also expressed admiration for the faith of those suffering.

"One thing that is very surprising is that many ethnic groups, though hiding in jungles and losing everything, never forget God. They pray and hold onto their faith."

Finally, Cardinal Bo reaffirmed his commitment to hope and prayer: "We try not to lose faith. God has His own time. Peace is possible, and peace is the only way. For peace, dialogue is the only way."

Listen to an excerpt of the interview with Cardinal Bo