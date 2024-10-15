Bishop of Kharkiv expresses gratitude to Pope Francis for appeals for peace in Ukraine

Bishop Pavlo Honcharuk of Kharkiv, Ukraine, reflects on Pope Francis' words during his most recent Angelus, and issues an urgent plea as winter approaches, warning that Russian forces are "bombing infrastructure" to ensure that "boilers don’t work, leaving people—elders, children, the young, and even infants—to simply die."

By Svitlana Dukhovych and Taras Kotsur

Bishop Pavlo Honcharuk of the Latin Diocese of Kharkiv-Zaporizhzhia has expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Pope for his prayers, his concern for Ukraine, and his calls for peace. Speaking to Vatican News, the bishop referred back to Pope Francis' remarks following his Angelus on Sunday, October 13, when the Pope urged the international community not to let Ukrainians "freeze to death" and to put an end to the "airstrikes targeting civilians, who always suffer the most."

Echoing the sentiments of the Ukrainian people, Bishop Honcharuk emphasised their desire to live in peace and freedom on their own land, with respect for justice, truth, liberty, life, and human dignity, not only for themselves but for all people and cultures.

The displaced in Kharkiv

Bishop Honcharuk spoke about the terror Ukrainians are living in, as Russian forces continue to bomb critical infrastructure, aiming to plunge cities into darkness and stop heating systems from working, so that "the elderly, children, the young, and infants will simply disappear." The Bishop described the situation in Kharkiv, which has become a refuge for those displaced from areas closer to the front lines, where "the fighting is heavy."

"Some of these displaced people," he explained, "remain in Kharkiv, while others move to other regions of the country. It's mostly the elderly and families with children who are figuring out where to go. If they have no other option, they stay in the city," where the local administration is doing its best by offering free transportation and temporary housing. Various organisations are also providing help, but resources are very limited. "This is a huge problem," the bishop said, "as people have lost everything and now live in dormitories."

Fear of the coming winter

With winter approaching, anxiety is growing. Daily power cuts are already in effect for several hours, and the concern is mounting as colder temperatures set in. When people need to turn on their heating systems, "there could be serious issues. If the Russians strike again and destroy more infrastructure—as they systematically do—it will make things even worse." The city is preparing for the harsh months ahead, fully aware that "it will be extremely difficult" and that "there will be more attacks." The atmosphere is tense, the bishop noted, "but without panic or despair."

Bishop Honcharuk concluded by expressing his deep gratitude to the Pope and to all who stand up for "truth, justice, honesty, decency, love, and responsibility," asking for prayers and trusting that "the Lord will show His victory."