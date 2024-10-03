Holy Land: Education as a crucial tool of hope in the darkest of times

School destroyed by Israeli strikes in Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip (AFP or licensors)

As Israeli bombs continue to strike schools in the Gaza Strip, the General Director of the Latin Patriarchate Schools in Palestine and General Secretary of Christian Schools in the region, speaks of the effect of the ongoing war on students and of his commitment to teach peacemaking and conflict resolution through dialogue.

By Olivier Bonnel and Linda Bordoni

The war has brought a level of trauma that leaves no one untouched, said Father Yakoub Rafidi, it has “a very profound impact on the students” he added, noting that in a “normal” situation about 20 percent of students in the Palestinian territories require psychological support, today that number has increased exponentially.

"Now, we can say that everyone needs psychological treatment because of the blood, conflict, destruction, and the war," he stressed.

Speaking to Vatican Media, the General Director of the Latin Patriarchate Schools in Palestine and General Secretary of Christian Schools in the region highlighted the impact of the violence on students.

And beyond the emotional scars, he also pointed to the dire economic situation resulting in the fact that over 300,000 Palestinian workers, dependent on employment in Israel, have been unable to work for over a year.

This, he continued, compounded by cuts in the salaries of those employed by the Palestinian Authority, has left families struggling.

“Our Christians, especially in Jerusalem and Bethlehem, work in tourism and pilgrimage,” he noted, “but now there are no pilgrims, no tourism.”

As a result, he added, many families cannot afford school fees, further straining an already collapsing educational system.

Education as a weapon of hope

Despite the overwhelming challenges, Father Rafidi is steady in his belief in the power of education. “Education is a weapon of change for a better future,” he said.

Expressing his concern that schools must remain places of shelter for children, he said they must provide not only physical safety but also a sense of purpose and hope.

In our schools, he said, teachers work hard to create an atmosphere where students can escape the daily reality of violence: “We try to make the school a unique place of refuge for our children.”

However, he added, it is not easy to speak of peace amidst bloodshed: “It’s difficult to talk about peace when there is war, martyrs, and blood around us.”

In the face of daily violence he explained that his team of educators insist on teaching peaceful conflict resolution, fostering dialogue and respect as alternatives to conflict.

“We help children understand that violence doesn’t solve problems; dialogue and respect for others do,” he noted.

Through concrete actions, such as promoting peaceful role models and encouraging students to engage in dialogue, they attempt to lessen the impact of the violence that permeates their everyday lives, Fr Rafidi said, but the limitations are clear: “We can only take very limited steps” as “violence surrounds our schools, and these are things we cannot change.”

Gaza: an enormous challenge

Father Rafidi recalled how one of the two Patriarchate schools in Gaza has been destroyed, leaving only one functioning school under extreme duress.

With limited access to food and water, teachers struggle to create a semblance of normalcy for their students: “There is no education in Gaza except in our convent, at the Church of the Holy Family, where we shelter 700 people, including 150 children,” he said, reiterating that to run a school amid bombings, shortages, and constant fear is a huge challenge.

“It’s very difficult,” also because of the catastrophic humanitarian situation, Father Rafidi explained, but with the help of the Patriarchate, the school continues its efforts to provide education, however difficult the circumstances.

Pope’s call for prayer and peace

In the face of these overwhelming difficulties, Father Rafidi said he draws strength from faith.

On October 7, 2024, the Patriarchate of Jerusalem, responding to Pope Francis’ call for a global day of fasting and prayer for peace, will join Christians worldwide in prayer for an end to the violence in the Holy Land, Fr Rafidi confirmed.

This, he continued, is not just symbolic but essential: “With God, we can do everything (…) but with humans, it’s impossible because political and economic interests intervene.”

Stressing his belief that true peace cannot be achieved solely through political negotiations or international diplomacy he said: “Worldly peace is based on personal and political interests, but with God, we can have real peace”.

Hope and mission

Despite the challenges of war, economic collapse, and a seemingly endless cycle of violence, Father Rafidi said he is convinced that education is crucial in shaping a better future.

His mission, he added, remains clear: to continue providing children with an education grounded in human and spiritual values, even in the darkest times.

“Without hope, we cannot continue,” Father Rafidi concluded, and education is a precious source of that hope.