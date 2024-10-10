India: “Matriarchal” Church attracts new believers

The Catholic community of Nongstoin, in northeastern India, has seen increasing numbers of tribal believers from various ethnic backgrounds expressing interest in the Catholic faith.

By Sr Florina Joseph, SCN

Amidst ongoing synodal discussions on the role of women in the Church, the Catholic Diocese of Nongstoin in India is providing hope, emerging as a "Matriarchal" Church.

Rooted in the three ethnic cultures of Meghalaya—the Khasi, Garo, and Jaintia—the Church of Nongstoin places women at its heart, nurturing and guiding the faith community.

According to the Vatican’s Fides News Agency, there are approximately 175,000 Catholics in Meghalaya, where “Christians of various denominations make up a total of 75% of the population.”

Catholicism has a long history in Northeast India, dating back to the Italian and Spanish Salesian missionaries in the 17th-century, and the modern Church community attracts a tangible number of believers to Catholicism each day.

Bishop Wilbert Marwein of Nongstoin told Fides that many people are drawn by the Church’s charitable efforts and the religious sisters, priests, and catechists who build friendly relations with people.

“Every year, we have the gift of many new baptisms of children and adults, and we register conversions of animist locals,” he said. “Often, those who ask for baptism say that they are impressed by the Eucharist, by Jesus who became bread for us, or by the intense prayer in community.”

In the diocese of Nongstoin, women take active roles as catechists, lead parish councils, animate remote communities, and help shape the pastoral life of the Church.

"Our Church certainly has a female face, and there is no ‘competition’ with the work and commitment of priests," said Bishop Marwein. "We are blessed with many new baptisms of both children and adults, and we witness conversions among the local animist populations.”

Meghalaya’s matriarchal culture, where women are central figures in families and children bear their mothers’ surnames, resonates with Nongstoin’s Catholics, who hold a strong devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary and connect deeply with the Church through her intercession.

The Diocese has seen a growing number of vocations, and Bishop Marwein commends the dedication of religious sisters. “Thousands of consecrated women serve the poorest with devotion, educating children in parish schools,” he said.

Geographical challenges do not deter the faithful. A single parish may comprise 30 to 40 villages, and parishioners eagerly await visits from catechists, priests, or the Bishop.

"I enjoy visiting these villages," said Bishop Marwein, expressing his admiration for the humility and simplicity of the people, who yearn for the Sacraments. As their shepherd, he said, “meeting” those who have yet to hear of Christ and sharing the Gospel through actions of love is “my mission.”