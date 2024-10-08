India: Journeying with Mary towards a Synodal Church

Rosary Church Dockyard in Mumbai celebrates its parish feast with special festivities dedicated to exploring the Pope’s call to become a more synodal Church.

By Sr. Florina Joseph, SCN

On the feast of Our Lady of the Rosary on Monday, Rosary Church Dockyard incorporated the synodal process into its festive celebrations.

Fr. Nigel Barrett, the parish priest of church in Mumbai, India, shared with Vatican News his hopes that the community will embrace synodality, as the Synod second session takes place in Rome.

“As we celebrate our parish feast, we are reflecting on the theme ‘Journeying with Mary towards a Synodal Church’,” he said. “Our novena prayers have brought the parish community together in faith, gratitude, and hope. We at Rosary Church have been blessed by our Patron Our Lady of the Rosary and we have the assurance of our blessed mother that when we are facing difficulties or uncertainties or simply wanting to draw closer to our Lord, the Rosary opens the door to a deeper faith life, a closer union with our Lord and His Blessed Mother, and a richer life of discipleship.”

The week-long celebration includes a night vigil led by the Small Christian Communities, who will pray for the success of the synodal process, offer personal intentions, and give thanks for the numerous blessings.

A biblical quiz, trivia on the Rosary and the History of the Parish were held the following day. The celebrations will culminate on October 13, as people from various parts of the diocese have been invited to join in praying the Rosary as a community.

Parishioners gather for a group photo

Fr. Barrett expressed his hopes that the parish community might become a “vibrant, joyful community which participates in the life and mission of the Church and reaches out to those on the margins.”

He said the parish looks to Our Lady of the Rosary as a guide on its path to become “beacons of light in a troubled world.”

The Catholic community in Dockyard, said Fr. Barrett, seeks to go beyond the spiritual by attending to the material needs of its less fortunate members.

Initiatives like the parish food project and providing medical aid help parishioners embody Gospel values, ensuring that all parishioners experience support, dignity, and care in their lives.