Hong Kong ecumenical prayer urges Christians to address escalating ecological crisis

Catholic and Protestant leaders in Hong Kong recently held an ecumenical prayer gathering to call for collaborative action among Christians in addressing the escalating ecological crisis.

By LiCAS News

The ecumencial prayer event, which marked the conclusion of the Season of Creation and the feast of St. Francis of Assisi, sought to highlight the interconnectedness of faith, environmental responsibility, and social justice.

The Catholic Church in Hong Kong and the Hong Kong Christian Council, alongside environmental advocates, led reflections on the urgent need for ecological conversion, according to a report by Sunday Examiner, the official news service of the Diocese of Hong Kong.

Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Ha Chi-shing cited Pope Francis’ 2015 encyclical Laudato si’, reminding attendees of the root causes of environmental degradation.

He noted that they arise from “humanity’s self-centered mindset, a lack of awareness of the crisis, a desire to dominate nature, and government policies focused solely on economic growth.”

“The encyclical, published a decade ago, already warned us that human consciousness must shift towards a deeper recognition of our common roots and collective future for this awareness to lead to new beliefs, attitudes, and lifestyles,” he said.

He urged the Christian community to embrace their role as caretakers of creation and called for policies and interfaith collaboration that prioritize environmental care.

Lister Cheung, former chief executive of the Conservancy Association, emphasized the responsibility of Christians to minimize their carbon footprint, linking the current ecological crisis to a spiritual crisis.

“It is a must for Christians to reduce their carbon footprint since God intended to create a beautiful environment,” Cheung said. “God created a cycle for everything but did not create waste, which is in fact a resource.”

Professor Ng Mee-kam from the Department of Geography and Resource Management at the Chinese University of Hong Kong criticized the unequal access to healthy environments based on social hierarchies and promoted “land justice” as a critical factor in achieving a fair and sustainable society.

Yvonne Lam, of the Hong Kong Nature Conservationists Christian Fellowship, reflected on the intricate balance in God’s creation, observing how “creation can speak through God’s delicate designs, such as the flow of air currents over the Earth, tree forms, and the balance of animals in the food chain.”

She pointed to humanity’s historical tendency to manipulate nature for personal gain, particularly during the Industrial Revolution, and urged the faithful to follow God’s established order with humility.

The gathering included a moment of reflection led by Franciscan Brother William Ng, who invited participants to engage their five senses to experience the elements of nature.

He guided them to feel the flow of air and water within their bodies and the earth beneath their feet, encouraging them to meditate on St. Francis of Assisi’s teachings that viewed the elements of nature as brothers and sisters.

Reverend Grace Bok of One Body in Christ, who co-authored the ecumenical prayers, called for greater collaboration between Catholic and Protestant communities to tackle environmental issues.

She, however, acknowledged the challenges of implementing sustainable practices within church communities. “There is the overuse of air conditioning and paper tissues,” she pointed out, underscoring the need for practical lifestyle changes that require only “small efforts in daily life.”

